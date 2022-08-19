State commissioners conference highlights Cabarrus development, youth

CONCORD — The 2022 North Carolina Association of County Commissioners conference was held in Cabarrus County this month.

The 115th annual conference is an educational event that provides all county commissioners and administrative staff from all 100 counties the opportunity to come together to learn, network, and re-charge, according to the association. The conference was held at Embassy Suites by Hilton Charlotte Concord on Aug. 11 through 13. There were 400 total conference registrants, and 240 of those were county commissioners.

According to Carl Wilkins with the NCACC, the conference moves location each year.

“As an association, we try to rotate locations throughout the state to reach the most of our statewide membership. This year we were proud to highlight the great things Cabarrus County is doing, such as the Cabarrus County's Elected Officials Summit, the downtown Kannapolis project, and the Cabarrus County Courthouse,” he stated.

The conference’s theme this year was “On Track to Transform”. There were more than 20 presentations held by county commissioners, government organizations and state departments.

Cabarrus County gave six presentations covering things like getting youth involved in local government, addressing the aging population, and municipal and county government collaborating.

The conference also addressed the opioid epidemic. Cabarrus County Sheriff Van Shaw and representatives with the Cabarrus Health Alliance and Cabarrus County EMS participated in the presentation.

The opioid crisis was a highlighted topic during the conference. The first keynote speaker Beth Macy wrote Dopesick, which was used as the basis for the Hulu series by the same name.

Cabarrus County County Commission Chairman Steve Morris also attended the conference and participated in a few presentations.

One of the presentations he aided was on getting youth involved in and exposed to local government.

The presentation discussed programs like the 4-H civics program in the county that exposes students to local government through panels with elected officials, the school board and even looks at the budgetary process.

“Looking down the road, the youth in our community are the ones who will be our future leaders and will hold elected office. Going forward, increasing their civic awareness will only strengthen that,” Morris said.

The presentation also touched on the recently established Cabarrus County Career and Leadership Institute, which is a seven week program where upcoming juniors are exposed to different types of career paths available in the local area.

Morris said, in the past, Cabarrus has often seen many residents take jobs outside of the county. He hopes exposing youth to careers available in the area will help them build lives here.

“I think, the same as any parent would, they find it desirable for their children to find opportunities to live in Cabarrus County and not have to move to other parts of the country. We have an increasing number of careers in Cabarrus,” he said.

Morris also participated in an off-site tour where Morris, Concord Mayor Bill Dusch and Kannapolis Mayor Darrell Hinnant took attendees on a bus tour of different development projects.

They discussed development like that at the old Philip Morris plant like Carvana, GoldenHomes, Red Bull and Rauch and Eli Lilly and Company.

They also toured the development of the West Avenue area in Downtown Kannapolis and the Atrium Ballpark.

THey tour also touched on how municipal and county governments worked together on things like upgrading infrastructure and finance in order to bring development to the area, Morris said.

“The primary objective was to educate on how we worked jointly on all of these projects beneficial to the municipalities and the county,” he said. “You don’t understand until you talk to these folks in other cities and counties. That is not the norm. We are very proud of those relationships.”

While the conference was a workshop on new ideas and best practices, it also offered an opportunity for attendees to explore and learn about Cabarrus.

Morris said the conference was definitely a boost to tourism. During the bus tour, one of the attendees joked that they would have to come back to Downtown Kannapolis later to get some shopping done.

“When we expose them to what we have to offer, they see it,” Morris said. “I think they will make some day trips to come back.”

According to the Cabarrus County Convention and Visitors Bureau, the total economic impact due to patronage for hospitality services, restaurants and shops during the three-day event was $600,000.

Morris said, in all the conference was a success.

“It was an excellent experience. But it also gave us an opportunity to show people our accomplishments here,” he said. “And it also allowed us to highlight the work of our county and municipal staff.”