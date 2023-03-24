2023 is the Year of the Trail in N.C. and Kannapolis is celebrating in a special way.

To celebrate, a series of Story Walks® are being installed along Kannapolis trails.

The Story Walk® allows families to enjoy reading while walking, riding, or running along our greenway trails in Kannapolis.

The first Story Walk® features the book, “There’s Only One You”, by Kathryn Heling, and is located along the Irish Buffalo Creek Greenway.

At the start of the Greenway, you will find the first two pages of a story displayed, read the pages, walk a few feet, then find and read the next pages. Continue along the trail until you have found and read all the pages of the book. It's great fun for the whole family!

Each month, a new story will be installed at a new location, so get out, hit the trails, and enjoy the Kannapolis Story Walk®.