Students challenged in state robotics championships

Participants competed in the teamwork challenge matches during the 2022 North Carolina Middle School VEX IQ State Championship hosted by Cabarrus County Schools at Hickory Ridge Middle School in Harrisburg on Saturday.

Team ROBORAPTOR and team Blazing Bots, right, won the Teamwork Challenge Champion Award. Both are community teams from Charlotte, the ROBORAPTOR also won the Judges Award and the Blazing Bots also won the Robot Skills Champion Award and the Excellence Award.

Team Robo Tigers 2 members Faith Best, 12, and Lucas Kalakore, 14, from Mt. Pleasant Middle school, the won the Sportsmanship Award.

Blazing Bots members Shyam Bhagat, 12, and Gavin Lawrence, 13, won Robot Skills Champion Award.

More photos from the event are online at IndependentTribune.com.