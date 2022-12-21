 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
featured top story

Students design holiday cards for CCS superintendent

Another outstanding group of cards designed by Cabarrus County School's  12th Annual Holiday eCard Contest.

Many students submitted great designs and the best of the best was chosen. The students entered designs in the traditional and digital categories. Winning designs were used in Superintendent John Kopicki’s official holiday communications.

Here are the winners:

Traditional Design Category

• Elementary – June Blow, Mount Pleasant Elementary School

• Middle – Lana Homsi, Roberta Road Middle School

• High – Christian Acosta, Jay M Robinson HS

Digital Design Category

• Elementary – Chloe Elsishans, Cox Mill Elementary

• Middle – Kayla Elsishans, Harris Road Middle School

• High – Ragan Hopkins, Northwest Cabarrus High School

Winners will be recognized at the Cabarrus County Board of Education's January 17th meeting.

