OXFORD, OH – Miami University students who are ranked in the top twenty percent of undergraduate students within each division for the spring semester 2023 have been named to the Dean’s list recognizing academic excellence.

Nationally recognized as one of the most outstanding undergraduate institutions, Miami University is a public university located in Oxford, Ohio. With a student body of over 22,000, Miami effectively combines a wide range of strong academic programs with faculty who love to teach and the personal attention ordinarily found only at much smaller institutions.