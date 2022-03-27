 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Subject barricaded in appartment complex, SWAT involved

Residents have been evacuated from the building where the subject is barricaded inside. 

CONCORD — The Concord Police Department reported Friday afternoon that officers surrounded the Summerlin at Concord Apartment Homes due to a barricaded subject.

The first tweet went out at 12:14 p.m. alertung the public that the entrance to the apartment complex was shut down. The apartment complex is located at Summerlake Drive SW.

The apartment building with the subject inside was evacuated and so were some surrounding buildings. Residents in other buildings were told to shelter in place. Residents were also removed from all walkways and roadways.

It was also confirmed that SWAT was on the scene.

Negotiation teams are trying to make contact with the subject, said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

