 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sunday sermon topics
0 Comments
Sermon Topics

Sunday sermon topics

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sermon topics

Does your church or community organization have news you would like to share? Send it to jstamey@independenttribune.com.

 Photo from Pixabay.com

Ann Street United Methodist Church

335 Ann St., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Randy Wall. In person and Facebook Live worship at 11 a.m. at Ann Street Church. Sermon: “What Must I Do to Inherit Eternal Life?” Scripture: Luke 10:25-37.

Bethpage United Methodist Church

109 Fellowship Ave. at West C Street, Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Gary MacDonald. Christian Education at 9 a.m. Worship at 10 a.m. Wear masks and follow social distance protocols during indoor worship. Sermon: “The Character of a People.” Scripture: I Samuel 2:1-10.

Boger's Chapel United Methodist Church

1775 Flowes Store Road E., Concord. Pastor: Eric Shaver. Join us in person for 10 a.m. worship or facebook.com/bogers.umc. Opening Reading: Psalm 16. Sermon: “Looking Beyond Today.” Scripture: Hebrews 10:11-14, 15-18, 19-25.

Crossroads Church

220 George W. Liles Parkway, Concord. Pastor: Lowell McNaney. Live worship streamed on Facebook, Crossroads Concord Church app or mycrossroads.co website at 9:30 a.m. and 11:11 a.m.

Eastside Missionary Baptist Church

199 Elgin Drive, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Stephen Burrow. In person services: Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. Worship services at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Recorded worship services and other information at EastsideMissionaryBaptist.org. Practice social distancing.

Epworth United Methodist Church

1030 Burrage Road NE, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Bill Roberts. Church has reopened its 10 a.m. worship service for attendance. Epworth UMC continues to follow social distancing guidelines as outlined by the governor and the CDC. Sermon: “This Is But the Beginning.” Scripture: Mark 13:1-8.

Forest Hill United Methodist Church

265 Union St. N., Concord. Senior pastor: Rev. Mandy Jones. Associate pastor: Rev. Wes Judy. We are open for in-person worship. Contemporary worship at 9 a.m. Sunday school/small groups at 10 a.m. Traditional worship at 11 a.m. Both the contemporary and the traditional worship services will also be live-streamed at foresthillumc.org or facebook.com/foresthillumc.

Harmony United Methodist Church

101 White St. NW, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Thad Brown. Services are held in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. Masks are required and congregants are asked to keep a social distance in the pews. Enter from any door. Call the office at 704-782-8237 or the pastor at 704-791-2883.

Jackson Park United Methodist Church

715 Mable Ave., Kannapolis. Pastor: Laurie Knoespel. Adult Sunday school at 9:15 a.m. In-person worship service at 10:30 a.m. Recorded for Facebook at 5 p.m. Homecoming at Jackson Park.

McGill Baptist Church

5300 Poplar Tent Road, Concord, in-person services. Pastor: Rev. Steve Ayers. If you have not taken the COVID-19 vaccine, wear a mask. McGill will stream a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m. on www.facebook.com/mcgillbaptistchurch/ and on YouTube. The services will be live and available on recording afterward. Sermon: “Signs.” Scripture: Psalm 16; Hebrews 10:11-25; Mark 13:1-8.

Mount Mitchell United Methodist Church

6001 Old Salisbury-Concord Road, Kannapolis. Pastor: Joel Locklear. Sunday school at 10 a.m. (Adult and Children classes.) Worship at 11 a.m. In-person, on Facebook or YouTube. If you have not taken the COVID vaccine, wear a mask. Sermon: “Buts.” Scripture: Hebrews 10:24-25.

New Gilead Reformed Church

2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road. 9:40 a.m.: Bible study. 10 a.m.: Children’s Bible School. 11 a.m. Inside worship, Facebook worship, drive-in worship at 1600 AM radio.

Oak Grove Baptist Church

200 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. Pastor: Rev. Franklin D. Watkins. 10 a.m.: In-person worship service and Facebook Live. Sermon: “When Hope Is Dead, Speak The World.” Scripture: Ezekiel 37: 7-14.

Second Presbyterian Church

1578 Dale Earnhardt Blvd., Kannapolis. Assistant minister: Rev. Aaron Price. Guest speaker: Dulce Castillo. Worship at 11 a.m. in sanctuary and Facebook. Sermon: “Extreme Makeover: Believers’ Edition.” Scripture: Acts 19:29-39; Ephesians 4:17-24.

St. John’s Reformed Church

901 N. Main St., Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Chris King. St. John’s Reformed has discontinued its 9:30 a.m. Sunday school classes until January. It offers 10:30 a.m. morning worship each Sunday in person and online at www.ourstjohns.org or Facebook page, St. John’s Reformed Church-Kannapolis. Adult Bible study is at 4 p.m. Sermon: “Personal Relationships According to Jesus.” Scripture: Matthew 5: 27-32.

Information for Sermon topics must be submitted by 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Email your topic to jstamey@independenttribune.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rittenhouse says man threatened twice to kill him

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Construction on new Cabarrus County EMS Headquarters starts
Local News

Construction on new Cabarrus County EMS Headquarters starts

  • Updated

"We have dreamed of the day we would have a facility to manage all of our operations, our logistics, our training, our crew growth, our wellness all under one roof. We have waited patiently for the perfect site and we have it," Deputy Chief of Administration Justin Brine.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts