Sunday sermon topics

Epworth United Methodist Church

1030 Burrage Road NE, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Bill Roberts. Church has reopened its 10 a.m. worship service for attendance. Epworth UMC continues to follow social distancing guidelines as outlined by the governor and the CDC. Sermon: “This Is But the Beginning.” Scripture: Mark 13:1-8.

Forest Hill United Methodist Church

265 Union St. N., Concord. Senior pastor: Rev. Mandy Jones. Associate pastor: Rev. Wes Judy. We are open for in-person worship. Contemporary worship at 9 a.m. Sunday school/small groups at 10 a.m. Traditional worship at 11 a.m. Both the contemporary and the traditional worship services will also be live-streamed at foresthillumc.org or facebook.com/foresthillumc.

Harmony United Methodist Church

101 White St. NW, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Thad Brown. Services are held in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. Masks are required and congregants are asked to keep a social distance in the pews. Enter from any door. Call the office at 704-782-8237 or the pastor at 704-791-2883.

Jackson Park United Methodist Church