Sunday sermon topics

Ann Street United Methodist Church
335 Ann St., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Randy Wall. In person and Facebook Live worship at 11 a.m. at Ann Street Church. Sermon: “What Must I Do to Inherit Eternal Life?” Scripture: Luke 10:25-37.
Bethpage United Methodist Church
109 Fellowship Ave. at West C Street, Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Gary MacDonald. Christian Education at 9 a.m. Worship at 10 a.m. Wear masks and follow social distance protocols during indoor worship. Sermon: “The Character of a People.” Scripture: I Samuel 2:1-10.
Boger's Chapel United Methodist Church
1775 Flowes Store Road E., Concord. Pastor: Eric Shaver. Join us in person for 10 a.m. worship or facebook.com/bogers.umc. Opening Reading: Psalm 16. Sermon: “Looking Beyond Today.” Scripture: Hebrews 10:11-14, 15-18, 19-25.
Crossroads Church
220 George W. Liles Parkway, Concord. Pastor: Lowell McNaney. Live worship streamed on Facebook, Crossroads Concord Church app or mycrossroads.co website at 9:30 a.m. and 11:11 a.m.
Eastside Missionary Baptist Church
199 Elgin Drive, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Stephen Burrow. In person services: Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. Worship services at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Recorded worship services and other information at EastsideMissionaryBaptist.org. Practice social distancing.
Epworth United Methodist Church
1030 Burrage Road NE, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Bill Roberts. Church has reopened its 10 a.m. worship service for attendance. Epworth UMC continues to follow social distancing guidelines as outlined by the governor and the CDC. Sermon: “This Is But the Beginning.” Scripture: Mark 13:1-8.
Forest Hill United Methodist Church
265 Union St. N., Concord. Senior pastor: Rev. Mandy Jones. Associate pastor: Rev. Wes Judy. We are open for in-person worship. Contemporary worship at 9 a.m. Sunday school/small groups at 10 a.m. Traditional worship at 11 a.m. Both the contemporary and the traditional worship services will also be live-streamed at foresthillumc.org or facebook.com/foresthillumc.
Harmony United Methodist Church
101 White St. NW, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Thad Brown. Services are held in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. Masks are required and congregants are asked to keep a social distance in the pews. Enter from any door. Call the office at 704-782-8237 or the pastor at 704-791-2883.
Jackson Park United Methodist Church
715 Mable Ave., Kannapolis. Pastor: Laurie Knoespel. Adult Sunday school at 9:15 a.m. In-person worship service at 10:30 a.m. Recorded for Facebook at 5 p.m. Homecoming at Jackson Park.
McGill Baptist Church
5300 Poplar Tent Road, Concord, in-person services. Pastor: Rev. Steve Ayers. If you have not taken the COVID-19 vaccine, wear a mask. McGill will stream a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m. on www.facebook.com/mcgillbaptistchurch/ and on YouTube. The services will be live and available on recording afterward. Sermon: “Signs.” Scripture: Psalm 16; Hebrews 10:11-25; Mark 13:1-8.
Mount Mitchell United Methodist Church
6001 Old Salisbury-Concord Road, Kannapolis. Pastor: Joel Locklear. Sunday school at 10 a.m. (Adult and Children classes.) Worship at 11 a.m. In-person, on Facebook or YouTube. If you have not taken the COVID vaccine, wear a mask. Sermon: “Buts.” Scripture: Hebrews 10:24-25.
New Gilead Reformed Church
2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road. 9:40 a.m.: Bible study. 10 a.m.: Children’s Bible School. 11 a.m. Inside worship, Facebook worship, drive-in worship at 1600 AM radio.
Oak Grove Baptist Church
200 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. Pastor: Rev. Franklin D. Watkins. 10 a.m.: In-person worship service and Facebook Live. Sermon: “When Hope Is Dead, Speak The World.” Scripture: Ezekiel 37: 7-14.
Second Presbyterian Church
1578 Dale Earnhardt Blvd., Kannapolis. Assistant minister: Rev. Aaron Price. Guest speaker: Dulce Castillo. Worship at 11 a.m. in sanctuary and Facebook. Sermon: “Extreme Makeover: Believers’ Edition.” Scripture: Acts 19:29-39; Ephesians 4:17-24.
St. John’s Reformed Church
901 N. Main St., Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Chris King. St. John’s Reformed has discontinued its 9:30 a.m. Sunday school classes until January. It offers 10:30 a.m. morning worship each Sunday in person and online at www.ourstjohns.org or Facebook page, St. John’s Reformed Church-Kannapolis. Adult Bible study is at 4 p.m. Sermon: “Personal Relationships According to Jesus.” Scripture: Matthew 5: 27-32.
