Sunday sermon topics

Ann Street United Methodist Church
335 Ann St., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Randy L. Wall. In person and Facebook Live worship at 11 a.m. at Ann Street Church. Sermon: “What’s Right with the Church: How We Work.” Scripture: I Corinthians 12:4-6, 12-31.
Bethpage United Methodist Church
109 Fellowship Ave. at West C Street, Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Gary MacDonald. Christian Education at 9 a.m. Worship at 10 a.m. People are encouraged to wear masks and follow social distance protocols during indoor worship. Sermon: “The Gift of Love.” Scripture: I Corinthians 13: 1-13, 14:1a.
Boger's Chapel United Methodist Church
1775 Flowes Store Road E., Concord. Pastor: Eric Shaver. Weather-permitting, we will be in the sanctuary for those who feel comfortable attending. Mask wearing and maintaining social distance will be mandatory. In-person worship or Facebook at 10 a.m. Sermon: “Fundamentals of Being a Christian.” Opening reading: Psalm 71: 1-6. Scripture: I Corinthians 13: 1-13. Children's Singing/Poem Reading: “All Things Bright and Beautiful” by Cecil Frances Alexander.
Crossroads Church
220 George W. Liles Parkway, Concord. Pastor: Lowell McNaney. Live worship streamed on Facebook, Crossroads Concord Church app or mycrossroads.co website at 9:30 a.m. and 11:11 a.m.
Eastside Missionary Baptist Church
199 Elgin Drive, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Stephen Burrow. In-person services: Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and worship services at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Recorded worship services and other information at EastsideMissionaryBaptist.org. You will be welcomed. Practice social distancing.
Epworth United Methodist Church
1030 Burrage Road NE, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Bill Roberts. Church has reopened its 10 a.m. worship service for attendance. Epworth UMC continues to follow the appropriate COVID-19 social distancing guidelines as outlined by the governor and the CDC. We welcome you to join us in worship. Sermon: “You Are the Body of Christ.” Scripture: I Corinthians 12:12-31a.
Forest Hill United Methodist Church
265 Union St. N., Concord. Senior pastor: Rev. Mandy Jones. Associate pastor: Rev. Wes Judy. We are open for in-person worship. Contemporary worship is at 9 a.m. with Sunday school/small groups at 10 a.m. Traditional worship is at 11 a.m. Both the contemporary and the traditional worship services will also be livestreamed at foresthillumc.org or facebook.com/foresthillumc.
Harmony United Methodist Church
101 White St. NW, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Thad Brown. Service is held in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. Masks are not required at this time. Social distancing is requested. Sermon: “Prevenient Grace.” Scripture: Romans 5:6-8, Romans 5:1-2, Romans 7:14-15. Service is live on Facebook.com/HarmonyUnitedMethodistChurch. For more information, call the pastor at 704-791-2883 or the church at 704-782-8237.
Jackson Park United Methodist Church
715 Mable Ave., Kannapolis. Pastor: Laurie Knoespel. Adult Sunday school is at 9:15 a.m. In-person worship service is at 10:30 a.m. Nursery will be provided during worship service. Replay on Facebook on Monday at 5 p.m.
McGill Baptist Church
5300 Poplar Tent Road, Concord, in-person services. Pastor: Rev. Steve Ayers. If you have not taken the COVID-19 vaccine, wear a mask. McGill will stream a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m. on www.facebook.com/mcgillbaptistchurch/ and on YouTube. The services will be live and also available on recording afterward. Sermon: “Responding to Gracious Words?” Scripture: Jeremiah 1:4-10; I Corinthians 13:1-13; Luke 4:21-30.
Midway United Methodist Church
108 Bethpage Road, Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Craig Allen. Come join us on Sunday morning at 9 a.m. for Sunday school and 10:30 a.m. for worship. At this time, masks are required and congregants are asked to social distance in the pews as COVID-19 precautions are in place. Our service is also livestreamed on the web at midwayunitedmethodistchurch.org or facebook.com/midwayUMC.
Mount Mitchell United Methodist Church
6001 Old Salisbury-Concord Road, Kannapolis. Pastor: Joel Locklear. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. (adult and children classes) Worship is at 11 a.m. in person or Facebook. Masks are optional and social distancing recommended. If you have not taken the COVID vaccine, wear a mask. Sermon: “Love.” Scripture: I Corinthians 1-13.
Multiply Church Concord
150 Warren C. Coleman Blvd. N., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Douglas Witherup. 8:30 a.m. service held at 280 Concord Parkway S., Suite 15, Concord. Services at 150 Warren C. Coleman Blvd. N., are worship and sermon at 9:30 a.m. and worship and sermon at 11:15 a.m.
New Gilead Reformed Church
2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road. 9:40 a.m. is Bible study. Children’s Bible school is at 10 a.m. and at 11 a.m. is inside worship, Facebook worship and drive-in worship at 1600 AM radio.
Oak Grove Baptist Church
200 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. Pastor: Rev. Franklin D. Watkins. 10 a.m.: In-person worship service and Facebook Live. Youth minister: Michael G. Stafford. Sermon: “Make Room for New.” Scripture: Genesis 8:15-20.
Second Presbyterian Church
1578 Dale Earnhardt Blvd., Kannapolis. Assistant minister: Rev. Aaron Price. Worship is at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary and on Facebook Live.
St. John’s Reformed Church
901 N. Main St., Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Chris King. Sunday school has been temporarily discontinued due to increased COVID numbers in the community. Sunday morning worship in person and online at 10:30 a.m. Adult Bible study — Revelation at 4 p.m. Sunday. Sermon: “The Names of God (Part 3) — Jehovah-Shalom.” Scripture: Judges 6.
