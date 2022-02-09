Sunday sermon topics

108 Bethpage Road, Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Craig Allen. Come join us on Sunday morning at 9 a.m. for Sunday School and 10:30 a.m. for worship. At this time masks are required and congregants are asked to social distance in the pews as COVID-19 precautions are in place. Our service is also livestreamed on the web at midwayunitedmethodistchurch.org or facebook.com/midwayUMC. Sermon: “Life of discipleship.” Scripture: Jeremiah 17:5-10; Luke 6:17-26. Suggested Hymns: UMH 733, Come, We that Love the Lord; TFWS 2036, Give Thanks.