All People’s Church of Jesus Christ

Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 10 a.m. Sunday at American Legion Post 172. Pastor: Prophet Roland Jordan. Sermon: “Massaging My Heart” inspired by Deacon John Nesbit. Scriptures 1 Corinthians 14:1-18.

Ann Street United Methodist Church

335 Ann St., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Randy L. Wall. In-person and Facebook Live worship at 11 a.m. Sermon: “Communion After Worship is Over.” Scripture: Acts 4:32-37.

Bethpage United Methodist Church

109 Fellowship Ave. at West C St., Kannapolis. 704-932-5296. Pastor: Rev. McKenzie Sefa. Christian education at 9 a.m. Worship at 10 a.m.

Boger’s Chapel United Methodist Church

1775 Flowes Store Road East, Concord. Pastor: Pastor Eric Shaver. Sunday school at 9 a.m. Worship in-person, Facebook, or YouTube, at 10 a.m.

Calvary Lutheran Church

950 Bradley St., Concord. 704-782-6923. Pastor: Rev. Debbie Frye. Outdoor in-person worship at 8:30 a.m. (Outdoor Chapel) and 11 a.m. (traditional worship with Children’s Church). Coffee/Cookie Social 9:30-11 a.m. Sunday school for all ages at 9:45 a.m. Children’s area and nursery available at all times. All services live-streamed and available anytime on the Calvary Lutheran Concord Youtube channel — easy access through our website http://www.clconcord.org or church app Calvary Lutheran Church – NC. All are welcome. Sermon Series: “Is Your God Big Enough?” Sermon Topic: “The Unending Potential of Relationships.”

Center United Methodist Church

1119 Union St. S, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Brian Crady. Sunday school for ‘In Betweens’ and young adults at 9 a.m. Worship at 10 a.m. Nursery is provided during the worship service. Website is www.centerumcconcord.org. Look forward to you joining us for our service! Sermon: “God’s Church is Built of Living Stones.” Scripture: I Peter 2:4-10; Ephesians 2:19-22.

Cold Springs Global Methodist Church

2550 Cold Springs Road, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Cliff Wall. Worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays. Sermon: “The Importance of Knowing God.” Scripture: II Kings 17:5-23. Visit online at https://youtube.com/@coldspringschurchconcord.

Crossroads Church

220 George W. Liles Parkway, Concord. Pastor: Lowell McNaney. Live worship streamed on Facebook, Crossroads Concord Church app or mycrossroads.com website at 9:30 a.m. and 11:11 a.m.

Crown Pointe Baptist Church

703 Tennessee St., Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Doug Crawley. Sunday school at 9 a.m. Worship at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary, or view online at our Facebook page. Series: Revival: Stronger Than Ever. Sermon: “The Plague Was Cut Short” (Week One). Scripture: I Chronicles 21:9-28 ESV.

Eastside Missionary Baptist Church

199 Elgin Drive, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Stephen Burrow. In-person services: Sunday school 9:30 a.m. Worship services 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Recorded worship services and other information at EastsideMissionaryBaptist.org. You will be welcomed. Practice social distancing.

Epworth United Methodist Church

1030 Burrage Road NE, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Dennis Marshall. Sunday school at 9 a.m., followed by worship at 10 a.m. We welcome all to join us in person, or you may livestream or watch the recorded service at our website at www.epworthnc.com.

Forest Hill United Methodist Church

265 Union St. N., Concord. Senior pastor: Rev. Mandy Jones. Associate pastor: Rev. Wes Judy. We are open for in-person worship. Contemporary worship, 9 a.m. Sunday school/small groups — 10 a.m. Traditional worship — 11 a.m. Both the contemporary and traditional worship services will also be live-streamed at foresthillumc.org or facebook.com/foresthillumc, in case you don’t feel like being here in person.

Harmony United Methodist Church

101 White St., NW, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Thad Brown. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. followed by worship service in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. Sermon: “Walk as Jesus Did.” Scripture: I John 1:10, I John 2:1-7, I John 3:16-21, I John 2:8-10. We welcome you to join us in worship! Service is live on Facebook.com/HarmonyUnitedMethodistChurch and we welcome all who are unable to join us in person to worship with us online. For more information, you can call the pastor’s phone, 704-791-2883, or the church’s phone 704-782-8237.

Jackson Park United Methodist Church

715 Mable Ave., Kannapolis. Pastor Laurie Knoespel. Adult Sunday school 9:30 a.m. Worship at 10:30 a.m. Nursery will be provided during worship service.

Kirkwood Presbyterian Church

900 Klondale Ave., Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Dennis B. Craft. Worship at 11 a.m. in church sanctuary on Sundays. No mask restrictions.

McGill Baptist Church

5300 Poplar Tent Road, Concord, in-person services. Pastor: Rev. Steve Ayers. If you have not taken the COVID-19 vaccine, please wear a mask. McGill will stream a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m. on www.facebook.com/mcgillbaptistchurch/ and on YouTube. The services will be live and also available on recording afterwards. Fifteenth Sunday after Pentecost. Sermon: “The Armor of Light.” Scripture: Psalm 149; Romans 13:8-14; Matthew 18:15-20.

Midway United Methodist Church

108 Bethpage Road, Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Craig Allen. Come join us on Sunday morning at 9 a.m. for Sunday school and 10:30 a.m. for worship. Our service is also livestreamed on the web at midwayunitedmethodistchurch.org or facebook.com/midwayUMC. Fifteenth Sunday after Pentecost. Sermon: “Repairing the Community.” First Reading: Psalm 119:33-40. Second Reading: Matthew 18:15-20. Suggested Hymns: UMH 131, ‘We Gather Together’; TFWS 2223, ‘They’ll Know We Are Christians by Our Love’.

Mt. Mitchell United Methodist Church

6001 Old Salisbury-Concord Road, Kannapolis. Pastor: Joel Locklear. Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. (Adult and Children classes.) Worship at 11 a.m. in person or Facebook.

Multiply Church Concord

150 Warren C. Coleman Blvd. N, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Douglas Witherup. 8:30 a.m. service held at 280 Concord Parkway S, Suite 15, Concord. Services at 150 Warren C. Coleman Blvd. N, are worship and sermon at 9:30 a.m. and worship and sermon at 11:15 a.m.

New Gilead Reformed Church, ECO

2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road. 9:40 a.m., Adult Bible Study. 10 a.m., Sunday school. 11 a.m., worship in the sanctuary, also live on Facebook.

Oak Grove Baptist Church

200 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. Pastor: Rev. Franklin D. Watkins. 10 a.m. In-Person Worship Service and Facebook Live and YouTube Live.

Second Presbyterian Church

1578 Dale Earnhardt Blvd., Kannapolis. Pastor: Sue Black, minister. Rev. Aaron Price, assistant pastor. Sunday school at 10 a.m. Worship at 11 a.m. Sermon: “From Inside the Fish.” Scripture: Jonah Chapter 2.

St. John’s Reformed Church

901 N. Main St., Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Chris King. Sunday school for all ages, 9:30 a.m. Worship Service, 10:30 a.m. Website: www.ourstjohns.org. Email/Phone: ourstjohns@gmail.com / 704-932-3656. Homecoming guest speaker is the Rev. John T. Brantley.

Trinity United Church of Christ

38 Church St., Concord. Pastor, Rev. Nathan King; Pastor of Evangelism, Rev. Dr. Cathy Cook. Worship at 11 a.m., in person or Facebook live. Website: commachurch.com.