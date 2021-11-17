Sunday sermon topics

Ann Street United Methodist Church
335 Ann St., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Randy Wall. In person and Facebook Live worship 11 a.m. at Ann Street Church. Sermon: “Who Do You Say That I Am?” Scripture: Mark 8:27-33.
Bethpage United Methodist Church
109 Fellowship Ave. at West C St., Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Gary MacDonald. Christian Education at 9 a.m. Worship at 10 a.m. Persons are required to wear masks and follow social distance protocols during indoor worship. Sermon: “Reign of Christ Sunday.” Scripture: John 18:33-37.
Boger's Chapel United Methodist Church
1775 Flowes Store Road East, Concord. Pastor: Pastor Eric Shaver. Join us in person for 10 a.m. worship or facebook.com/bogers.umc. Opening Reading: Psalm 93. Sermon: “Cost of Being a Disciple.” Scripture: Luke: 14:25-35.
Crossroads Church
220 George W. Liles Pkwy., Concord. Pastor: Lowell McNaney. Live worship streamed on Facebook, Crossroads Concord Church app or mycrossroads.co website at 9:30 a.m. and 11:11 a.m.
Eastside Missionary Baptist Church
199 Elgin Drive, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Stephen Burrow. In person services: Sunday School 9:30 a.m. Worship services 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Recorded worship services and other information at EastsideMissionaryBaptist.org. You will be welcomed. Practice social distancing.
Epworth United Methodist Church
1030 Burrage Road N.E., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Bill Roberts. Church has reopened its 10 a.m. worship service for attendance. Epworth UMC continues to follow the appropriate Covid19 social distancing guidelines as outlined by the NC Governor and the CDC. We welcome you to join us in worship! Sermon: “The Alpha and the Omega.” Scripture: Revelation 1:4b-8.
Forest Hill United Methodist Church
265 Union St. N., Concord. Senior Pastor: Rev. Mandy Jones. Associate Pastor: Rev. Wes Judy. We are open for in-person worship. Contemporary worship, 9 a.m. Sunday School/small groups - 10 a.m. Traditional worship - 11 a.m. Both the contemporary and the traditional worship services will also be live-streamed at foresthillumc.org or facebook.com/foresthillumc, in case you don't feel like being here in person.
Harmony United Methodist Church
101 White Street, NW, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Thad Brown. Services are held in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. With all the Covid variants and numbers being up we have gone back to mask being required and request people social distance themselves in the pews. At the moment they can enter from any door. For more information, call office at 704-782-8237 or Pastor’s phone at 704-791-2883.
Jackson Park United Methodist Church
715 Mable Ave., Kannapolis. Pastor Laurie Knoespel. Adult Sunday School 9:15 a.m. In-person worship service 10:30 a.m. Recorded for Facebook at 5 p.m. Sermon: “The End and the Beginning.” Scripture: Mark 12:1-6.
McGill Baptist Church
5300 Poplar Tent Road, Concord, in-person services. Pastor: Rev. Steve Ayers. If you have not taken the COVID-19 vaccine, please wear a mask. McGill will stream a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m. on www.facebook.com/mcgillbaptistchurch/ and on YouTube. The services will be live and also available on recording afterwards. Sermon: “King of Kings.” Scripture: Psalm 132:1-18; Revelation 1:4b-8; John 18:33-37.
Midway United Methodist Church
108 Bethpage Road, Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Craig Allen. Come join us on Sunday morning at 9 a.m. for Sunday School and 10:30 a.m. for worship. At this time masks are required and congregants are asked to social distance in the pews as COVID-19 precautions are in place. Our service is also livestreamed on the web at midwayunitedmethodistchurch.org or facebook.com/midwayUMC. Sermon: “Don’t Get in a Hurry.” Scripture: Psalm 126; Luke 17:11-19.
Mt. Mitchell United Methodist Church
6001 Old Salisbury-Concord Road, Kannapolis. Pastor: Joel Locklear. Sunday School at 10 a.m. (Adult and Children classes.) Worship at 11 a.m. In-person, on Facebook or YouTube. Masks are optional and social distance. If you have not taken the Covid vaccine, wear a mask. Sermon: “Glory and Dominion Forever.” Scripture: Revelation 1:4b-8.
New Gilead Reformed Church
2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road. 9:40 a.m. Bible Study. Children’s Bible School at 10 a.m. 11 a.m. Inside worship, Facebook worship, drive-in worship at 1600 AM radio.
Oak Grove Baptist Church
200 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. Pastor: Rev. Franklin D. Watkins. 10 a.m. In-Person Worship Service and Facebook Live. Guest speaker: Rev. Nathan Dobie. Men’s Day Message.
Second Presbyterian Church
1578 Dale Earnhardt Blvd. Kannapolis. Assistant Minister: Rev. Aaron Price. Worship 11 a.m. in Sanctuary and Facebook. Sermon: “ ‘Tis the Season for the Sacrifice of Thanksgiving.” Scripture: Leviticus 7:12; Revelations 4:9.
St. John’s Reformed Church
901 N. Main St., Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Chris King. Due to Covid cases rising in our area, St. John’s Reformed has discontinued its 9:30 a.m. Sunday School classes until January. We are having 10:30 a.m. morning worship each Sunday in person and online at www.ourstjohns.org or Facebook page, St. John’s Reformed Church-Kannapolis. Adult Bible Study at 4 p.m. Sermon: “The Kingship of Jesus.” Scripture: Isaiah 40:10-11; John 12:1-3.
Information for Sermon topics must be submitted by 10 a.m. on Wednesday. NOTE: Holiday deadline for Thanksgiving will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, at 10 a.m. Email your topic to jstamey@independenttribune.com