 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sunday sermon topics
0 Comments

Sunday sermon topics

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sermon topics

Does your church or community organization have news you would like to share? Send it to jstamey@independenttribune.com.

 Photo from Pixabay.com

Ann Street United Methodist Church

335 Ann St., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Randy Wall. In person and Facebook Live worship 11 a.m. at Ann Street Church. Sermon: “The Name Above All Names: Living Water.” Scripture: John 4:1-15.

Bethpage United Methodist Church

109 Fellowship Ave. at West C St,, Kannapolis. Pastor, Rev. Dr. Gary MacDonald. Christian Education at 9 a.m. Worship at 10 a.m. Persons are required to wear masks and follow social distance protocols during indoor worship.

109 Fellowship Ave. at West C St,, Kannapolis. Pastor, Rev. Dr. Gary MacDonald. Christian Education at 9 a.m. Worship at 10 a.m. Persons are required to wear masks and follow social distance protocols during indoor worship. Scripture: II Chronicles 5:11-14.

Boger's Chapel United Methodist Church

1775 Flowes Store Road East, Concord. Pastor: Pastor Eric Shaver. In-person worship at 10 a.m. with service also broadcast in parking lot at 87.9 FM and livestreamed on Zoom and facebook.com/bogerschapel.umc. Opening reading: Psalm 124. Sermon: “A Church That Prays Together Stays Together.” Scripture: Mark 9: 38-50.

Crossroads Church

220 George W. Liles Pkwy., Concord. Pastor: Lowell McNaney. Live worship streamed on Facebook, Crossroads Concord Church app or mycrossroads.co website at 9:30 a.m. and 11:11 a.m.

Eastside Missionary Baptist Church

199 Elgin Drive, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Stephen Burrow. In person services: Sunday School 9:30 a.m. Worship services 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Recorded worship services and other information at EastsideMissionaryBaptist.org. You will be welcomed. Practice social distancing.

Epworth United Methodist Church

1030 Burrage Road N.E., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Bill Roberts. We will be offering the Service of Healing with Anointing with Oil as found in our United Methdoist Book of Worship. Church has reopened its 10 a.m. worship service for attendance. Epworth UMC continues to follow the appropriate Covid19 social distancing guidelines as outlined by the NC Governor and the CDC. We welcome you to join us in worship! Sermon: “The Prayer of Faith.” Scripture: James 5:13-20.

Forest Hill United Methodist Church

265 Union St. N., Concord. Senior Pastor: Rev. Mandy Jones. Associate Pastor: Rev. Wes Judy. We are open for in-person worship. Contemporary worship, 9 a.m. Sunday School/small groups - 10 a.m. Traditional worship - 11 a.m. Both the contemporary and the traditional worship services will also be live-streamed at foresthillumc.org or facebook.com/foresthillumc, in case you don't feel like being here in person.

Harmony United Methodist Church

101 White Street, NW, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Thad Brown. Services are held in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. With all the Covid variants and numbers being up we have gone back to mask being required and request people social distance themselves in the pews. At the moment they can enter from any door. For more information, call office at 704-782-8237 or Pastor’s phone at 704-791-2883.

Jackson Park United Methodist Church

715 Mable Ave., Kannapolis. Pastor Laurie Knoespel. Adult Sunday School 9:15 a.m. In-person worship service 10:30 a.m. Recorded for Facebook at 5 p.m. Sermon: “Insignificant Greatness: The faithfulness in being last.” Scripture: Mark 9:30-37.

McGill Baptist Church

5300 Poplar Tent Road, Concord, in-person services. If you have not taken the COVID-19 vaccine, please wear a mask. McGill will stream a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m. on www.facebook.com/mcgillbaptistchurch/ and on YouTube. The services will be live and also available on recording afterwards. Pastor: Dr. Steve Ayers. Sermon: “In It Together.” Scripture: Psalm 124; James 5:13-20; Mark 9:38-50.

New Gilead Reformed Church

2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road. 9:40 a.m. Bible Study.. Children’s Bible School at 10 a.m. 11 a.m. Inside worship, Facebook worship, drive-in worship at 1600 AM radio.

Oak Grove Baptist Church

200 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. Pastor: Rev. Franklin D. Watkins. 10 a.m. In-Person Worship Service and Facebook Live. Youth Day speaker: Minister Michael G. Stafford. Sermon: “Into The Thick Pf It.” Scripture: Ezekiel 2:3-8.

Second Presbyterian Church

1578 Dale Earnhardt Blvd. Kannapolis. Assistant Minister: Rev. Aaron Price. Worship 11 a.m. in Sanctuary and Facebook. Sermon: “Call to Worship.” Scripture: Psalm 100.

St. John’s Reformed Church

901 N. Main St., Kannapolis. Pastor: Dr. Chris King. Sunday school for all ages at 9:30 a.m. Worship Service 10:30 am in-person and online at www.ourstjohns.org or Facebook page, St. John’s Reformed Church-Kannapolis. Bible Study at 4 p.m. Dr. Joe Coleman will be the guest speaker.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Russian grandma overpower robber

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts