Sunday sermon topics

Ann Street United Methodist Church
335 Ann St., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Randy L. Wall. In person and Facebook Live worship at 11 a.m. at Ann Street Church. Sermon: “Awe-full Worship.” Scripture: Hebrews 12:18-29.
Bethpage United Methodist Church
109 Fellowship Ave. at West C Street, Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Gary MacDonald. Christian education at 9 a.m. Worship at 10 a.m. Everyone is encouraged to wear a mask and follow social distance protocols during indoor worship.
Boger’s Chapel United Methodist Church
1775 Flowes Store Road E., Concord. Pastor: Eric Shaver. Worship at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary and on Facebook at facebook.com/bogers.umc. Masks are mandatory for in-person worship. Sermon: “Becoming the Body of Christ.” Opening Reading: Psalm 19. Scripture: Nehemiah 8:1-10. Children’s Choir: “All Things Bright and Beautiful” by Cecil Frances Alexander.
Crossroads Church
220 George W. Liles Parkway, Concord. Pastor: Lowell McNaney. Live worship streamed on Facebook, Crossroads Concord Church app or mycrossroads.co website at 9:30 a.m. and 11:11 a.m.
Eastside Missionary Baptist Church
199 Elgin Drive, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Stephen Burrow. In-person services: Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. and worship services are at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Recorded worship services and other information is at EastsideMissionaryBaptist.org. You will be welcomed. Practice social distancing.
Epworth United Methodist Church
1030 Burrage Road NE, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Bill Roberts. Church has reopened its 10 a.m. worship service for attendance. Epworth UMC continues to follow the appropriate COVID-19 social distancing guidelines as outlined by the governor and the CDC. We welcome you to join us in worship. Sermon: “Varieties of Gifts, But the Same Spirit.” Scripture: I Corinthians 12:1-11.
Forest Hill United Methodist Church
265 Union St. N., Concord. Senior pastor: Rev. Mandy Jones. Associate pastor: Rev. Wes Judy. We are open for in-person worship. Contemporary worship is at 9 a.m. Sunday school/small groups are at 10 a.m. Traditional worship is at 11 a.m. Both the contemporary and the traditional worship services will also be livestreamed at foresthillumc.org or facebook.com/foresthillumc.
Harmony United Methodist Church
101 White St. NW, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Thad Brown. Service is held in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. Masks are not required at this time. Sermon: “The Shepherd of My People.” Scripture: I Samuel 7:11b-16; Micah 5:2-5; Matthew 2:4-6. We welcome you to join us in worship. Service is live on Facebook.com/HarmonyUnitedMethodistChurch. For more information, call the pastor at 704-791-2883 or the church at 704-782-8237.
Jackson Park United Methodist Church
715 Mable Ave., Kannapolis. Pastor: Laurie Knoespel. Adult Sunday school is at 9:15 a.m. In-person worship service is at 10:30 a.m. Nursery will be provided during worship service. Replay the service on Facebook on Monday at 5 p.m. Sermon: “Jesus is Revelation.” Scripture: Luke 4:14-21.
McGill Baptist Church
5300 Poplar Tent Road, Concord, in-person services. Pastor: Rev. Steve Ayers. If you have not taken the COVID-19 vaccine, wear a mask. McGill will stream a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m. on www.facebook.com/mcgillbaptistchurch/ and on YouTube. The services will be live and also available on recording afterward. Sermon: “The Spirit of the Lord.” Scripture: Nehemiah 8:1-3, 5-6, 8-10; I Corinthians 12:12-31a; Luke 4:14-21.
Midway United Methodist Church
108 Bethpage Road, Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Craig Allen. Come join us on Sunday morning at 9 a.m. for Sunday school and 10:30 a.m. for worship. At this time, masks are required and congregants are asked to social distance in the pews as COVID-19 precautions are in place. Our service is also livestreamed on the web at midwayunitedmethodistchurch.org or facebook.com/midwayUMC.
Mount Mitchell United Methodist Church
6001 Old Salisbury-Concord Road, Kannapolis. Pastor: Joel Locklear. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. (adult and children classes) Worship is at 11 a.m., weather permitting, with social distance and masks, and on Facebook or You Tube. Sermon: “One Body.” Scripture: I Corinthians 12:12-31.
Multiply Church Concord
150 Warren C. Coleman Blvd. N., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Douglas Witherup. An 8:30 a.m. service is held at 280 Concord Parkway S., Suite 15, Concord. Services at 150 Warren C. Coleman Blvd. N., are worship and sermon at 9:30 a.m. and worship and sermon at 11:15 a.m.
New Gilead Reformed Church
2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road. At 9:40 a.m. is Bible study. Children’s Bible school is at 10 a.m. and at 11 a.m. is inside worship, Facebook worship and drive-in worship at 1600 AM radio.
Oak Grove Baptist Church
200 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. Pastor: Rev. Franklin D. Watkins. 10 a.m.: In-person worship service and Facebook Live.
Second Presbyterian Church
1578 Dale Earnhardt Blvd., Kannapolis. Assistant minister: Rev. Aaron Price. Guest minister: Rev. Rob Ruckert. Worship is at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary and on Facebook Live. Sermon: “What is Your Personal Calling?” Scripture: Ephesians 2:8-10.
St. John’s Reformed Church
901 N. Main St., Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Chris King. Sunday school for all ages is at 9:30 a.m. In-person and online worship service is at 10:30 a.m. (through website or on Facebook at St. John’s Reformed Church-Kannapolis). Sermon: “The Names of God (Part 3) — Jehovah-Shalom.” Scripture: Judges 6.
