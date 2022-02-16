Sunday sermon topics

Ann Street United Methodist Church
335 Ann St., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Randy L. Wall. In person and Facebook Live worship at 11 a.m. at Ann Street Church. Sermon: “What’s Right With the Church: A Bunch of Hypocrites?” Scripture: Luke 16:1-13.
Bethpage United Methodist Church
109 Fellowship Ave. at West C Street, Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Gary MacDonald. Christian education at 9 a.m. Worship at 10 a.m. People are encouraged to wear masks and follow social distance protocols during indoor worship. Sermon: “Three Simple Questions: Who Are We Together?” Scripture: Ephsians 4:1-6.
Boger’s Chapel United Methodist Church
1775 Flowes Store Road E., Concord. Pastor: Eric Shaver. Worship in-person and Facebook at 10 a.m. Face masks are optional. Sermon: “Being the Bigger Person.” Opening Reading: Psalms 37: 1-11. Scripture: Genesis 45:3-15. Children's Poem: “Good Enough” by Belinda Van Rensburgs.
Crossroads Church
220 George W. Liles Parkway, Concord. Pastor: Lowell McNaney. Live worship streamed on Facebook, Crossroads Concord Church app or mycrossroads.co website at 9:30 a.m. and 11:11 a.m.
Eastside Missionary Baptist Church
199 Elgin Drive, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Stephen Burrow. In person services: Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. Worship services at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Recorded worship services and other information at EastsideMissionaryBaptist.org. You will be welcomed. Practice social distancing.
Epworth United Methodist Church
1030 Burrage Road NE, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Bill Roberts. Church has reopened its 10 a.m. worship service for attendance. Epworth UMC continues to follow the appropriate COVID-19 social distancing guidelines as outlined by the governor and the CDC. We welcome you to join us in worship! Sermon: “Even Sinners Do the Same.” Scripture: Luke 6:27-38.
Forest Hill United Methodist Church
265 Union St. N., Concord. Senior pastor: Rev. Mandy Jones. Associate pastor: Rev. Wes Judy. We are open for in-person worship. Contemporary worship at 9 a.m. Sunday School/small groups at 10 a.m. Traditional worship at 11 a.m. Both the contemporary and the traditional worship services will also be livestreamed at foresthillumc.org or facebook.com/foresthillumc.
Harmony United Methodist Church
101 White St. NW, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Thad Brown. Service is held in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. Masks are not required at this time. Social distancing is requested. Sermon: “God’s Promises.” Scripture: I John 1:9; Philippians 4:6-7; I Kings 9:4-5; II Peter 1:3-4. We welcome you to join us in worship. Service is live on Facebook.com/HarmonyUnitedMethodistChurch. For more information, call the pastor at 704-791-2883 or the church at 704-782-8237.
Jackson Park United Methodist Church
715 Mable Ave., Kannapolis. Pastor: Laurie Knoespel. Adult Sunday school: 9:30 a.m. In-person worship service: 10:30 a.m. Nursery will be provided during worship service. Replay on Facebook on Mondays at 5 p.m. Sermon: “Jesus is Calling.” Scripture: Psalm 1; Luke 6: 17-26. Communion.
McGill Baptist Church
5300 Poplar Tent Road, Concord, in-person services. Pastor: Rev. Steve Ayers. If you have not taken the COVID-19 vaccine, wear a mask. McGill will stream a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m. on www.facebook.com/mcgillbaptistchurch/ and on YouTube. The services will be live and also available on recording afterward. Sermon: “The Power of Forgiveness.” Scripture: Genesis 45:3-11, 15; I Corinthians 15:35-38, 42-50; Luke 6:27-38.
Midway United Methodist Church
108 Bethpage Road, Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Craig Allen. Come join us on Sunday morning at 9 a.m. for Sunday school and 10:30 a.m. for worship. At this time masks are required and congregants are asked to social distance in the pews as COVID-19 precautions are in place. Our service is also livestreamed on the web at midwayunitedmethodistchurch.org or facebook.com/midwayUMC. Sermon: “Life of Discipleship.” Scripture: Psalm 37:7-11; Luke 6:27-38. Suggested Hymns: UMH 102, “Now Thank We All Our God”; UMH 572, “Pass It On.”
Mount Mitchell United Methodist Church
6001 Old Salisbury-Concord Road, Kannapolis. Pastor: Joel Locklear. Sunday school at 10 a.m. (adult and children classes.) Worship at 11 a.m. in person or Facebook. Masks are optional and social distancing requested. If you have not taken the COVID vaccine, wear a mask. Sermon: “I Believe in the Resurrection of the Body, and the Life Everlasting.” Scripture: I Corinthians 15:17-19, 42-58.
Multiply Church Concord
150 Warren C. Coleman Blvd. N., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Douglas Witherup. 8:30 a.m. service held at 280 Concord Parkway S., Suite 15, Concord. Services at 150 Warren C. Coleman Blvd. N., are worship and sermon at 9:30 a.m. and worship and sermon at 11:15 a.m.
New Gilead Reformed Church
2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road. 9:40 a.m.: Bible study. 10 a.m.: Children’s Bible school. 11 a.m.: Inside worship, Facebook worship, drive-in worship at 1600 AM radio.
Oak Grove Baptist Church
200 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. Pastor: Rev. Franklin D. Watkins. 10 a.m.: In-person worship service and Facebook Live.
Second Presbyterian Church
1578 Dale Earnhardt Blvd., Kannapolis. Assistant minister: Rev. Aaron Price. Worship at 11 a.m. in sanctuary and on Facebook Live. Sermon: “A Study on the Book of Philippians.” Scripture: Philippians 3.
St. John’s Reformed Church
901 N. Main St., Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Chris King. Sunday school has been temporarily discontinued due to increased COVID numbers in the community. Sunday morning worship is in person and online at 10:30 a.m. Adult Bible study at 4 p.m. Sunday. Sermon: “The Names of God (Part 6) – El - Elyon.” Scripture: Genesis 14.
