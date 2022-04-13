Sunday sermon topics

Ann Street United Methodist Church

335 Ann St., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Randy L. Wall. In person and Facebook Live worship 11 a.m. at Ann Street Church. Sermon: “It Is Finished.” Scripture: Mark 16:1-8 and John 19:28-30.

Bethpage United Methodist Church

109 Fellowship Ave. at West C St., Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Gary MacDonald. Christian Education at 9 a.m. Worship at 10 a.m. As an act of caring for yourselves and others, you may choose to wear a mask during indoor worship, however, at this time, mask wearing is not required.

Boger’s Chapel United Methodist Church

1775 Flowes Store Road East, Concord. Pastor: Pastor Eric Shaver. Worship service is at 10 a.m. in-person or Facebook. Masks are optional. Sermon: “He Has Risen.” Scripture: 1 Corinthians 15:19-26, Acts 10:34-43.

Crossroads Church

220 George W. Liles Pkwy., Concord. Pastor: Lowell McNaney. Live worship streamed on Facebook, Crossroads Concord Church app or mycrossroads.co website at 9:30 a.m. and 11:11 a.m.

Crown Pointe Baptist Church

703 Tennessee Street, Kannapolis; Pastor: Rev. Doug Crawley. Worship service at 10 am. Message is "The Reality of the Resurrection." Luke 24: 13-48

Eastside Missionary Baptist Church

199 Elgin Drive, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Stephen Burrow. In person services: Sunday School 9:30 a.m. Worship services 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Recorded worship services and other information at EastsideMissionaryBaptist.org. Practice social distancing.

Epworth United Methodist Church

1030 Burrage Road N.E., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Bill Roberts. Church has reopened its 10 a.m. worship service for attendance. Epworth UMC continues to follow the appropriate Covid19 social distancing guidelines as outlined by the NC Governor and the CDC. Sermon: “Early on the First Day.” Scripture: John 20:1-18.

Forest Hill United Methodist Church

265 Union St. N., Concord. Senior Pastor: Rev. Mandy Jones. Associate Pastor: Rev. Wes Judy. We are open for in-person worship. Contemporary worship, 9 a.m. Sunday School/small groups - 10 a.m. Traditional worship - 11 a.m. Both the contemporary and the traditional worship services will also be live-streamed at foresthillumc.org or facebook.com/foresthillumc, in case you don't feel like being here in person.

Harmony United Methodist Church

101 White Street, NW, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Thad Brown. Service is held in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. Sermon: “The Biggest Promise.” Scripture: Matthew 28:1-6; Acts 2:25-32; Acts 2:36; Acts 13:35; Acts 13:36-39; Luke 9:22; Hebrews 9:26b-28; John 14:6. Service is live on Facebook.com/HarmonyUnitedMethodistChurch and we welcome all who are unable to join us in person to worship with us online.

Jackson Park United Methodist Church

715 Mable Ave., Kannapolis. Pastor Laurie Knoespel. Adult Sunday School 9:30 a.m. In-person worship service 10:30 a.m. Nursery will be provided during worship service. Re-Play on Facebook Monday at 5 p.m. Sermon: “New.” Scripture: 1 Corinthians 15:9-28 and John 20:1-18.

McGill Baptist Church

5300 Poplar Tent Road, Concord, in-person services. Pastor: Rev. Steve Ayers. If you have not taken the COVID-19 vaccine, please wear a mask. McGill will stream a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m. on www.facebook.com/mcgillbaptistchurch/ and on YouTube. The services will be live and also available on recording afterwards.

Midway United Methodist Church

108 Bethpage Road, Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Craig Allen. Sunday School at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. for worship. At this time masks are required and congregants are asked to social distance in the pews as COVID-19 precautions are in place. Services are also livestreamed on the web at midwayunitedmethodistchurch.org or facebook.com/midwayUMC.Easter (10:30 a.m.) Sermon: “Let It Sink In.” Scripture: Acts 10:34-43; Luke 24:1-12.

Mt. Mitchell United Methodist Church

6001 Old Salisbury-Concord Road, Kannapolis. Pastor: Joel Locklear. Sunday School at 10 a.m. (Adult and Children classes.) Worship at 11 a.m. in person or Facebook. Masks are optional and social distance. If you have not taken the COVID vaccine, wear a mask.

Multiply Church Concord

150 Warren C. Coleman Blvd. N, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Douglas Witherup. 8:30 a.m. service held at 280 Concord Pkwy S, Suite 15, Concord. Services at 150 Warren C Coleman Blvd N, are Worship and Sermon at 9:30 a.m. and Worship and Sermon at 11:15 a.m.

New Gilead Reformed Church

2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road. 9:40 a.m. Bible Study. Children’s Bible School at 10 a.m. 11 a.m. Inside worship, Facebook worship, drive-in worship at 1600 AM radio.

Oak Grove Baptist Church

200 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. Pastor: Rev. Franklin D. Watkins. 10 a.m. In-Person Worship Service and Facebook Live and YouTube Live. Sermon: “It’s Not What It Looks Like.” Scripture: John 20: 1-18.

Second Presbyterian Church

1578 Dale Earnhardt Blvd., Kannapolis. Pastor: Sue Black. Assistant Minister: Rev. Aaron Price. Breakfast at 10 a.m. prepared by the men of the church. Worship 11 a.m. in Sanctuary and on Facebook live. Second Presbyterian welcomes Pastor Sue Black as the new pastor. Sermon: “He Is Risen.” Scripture: Mark 16.

St. John’s Reformed Church

901 N. Main St., Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Chris King. Easter Sunday Services: Sunrise Service, followed by breakfast at 7 a.m. Easter Worship Service at 10:30 a.m. Scripture: I Corinthians 15:20-24.

