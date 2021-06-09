Sunday sermon topics

265 Union St. N., Concord. Senior pastor: Rev. Mandy Jones. Associate pastor: Rev. Suzanne Dornsmith. We are open for in-person worship. Contemporary worship: 9 a.m. Sunday school/small groups: 10 a.m. Traditional worship: 11 a.m. Both the contemporary and the traditional worship services will also be livestreamed at foresthillumc.org or facebook.com/foresthillumc.

Harmony United Methodist Church

101 White St. NW, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Thad Brown. Services are held in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. The mask requirement has been lifted. People who have been fully vaccinated can attend without a mask. If not, you must wear a mask during the services. Pews are set up for social distancing. Masks are available. Enter and exit through the double doors to the right under the awning. For more information, call the office at 704-782-8237 or pastor’s phone at 704-791-2883.

Jackson Park United Methodist Church

715 Mable Ave., Kannapolis. Regular online service on Facebook at 10 a.m. Drive-in service at Jackson Street Parking lot at 11 a.m. Stay in the car, wear a mask and practice social distancing.

McGill Baptist Church