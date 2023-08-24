Superintendent Dr. John Kopicki has announced the following personnel appointments which were approved by the Cabarrus County Board of Education on Aug. 14.

Jan Aurand, assistant principal at Beacon Cove Intermediate School in Jupiter, Fla., has been named assistant principal at Harris Road Middle School replacing Brittany Smart, who elected not to accept the position in July.

Auran began her career as a teacher in eastern North Carolina in 1994. She has served several roles in Florida, including School Counselor, MTSS Coordinator, and program planner in the Teaching and Learning Department of Palm Beach County, Fla.. She also has time as a teacher in Colorado.

She holds bachelor's degrees from the University of West Florida and Methodist College and earned her master's degree at Northwest Nazarene University.

Dawson Roberts, Instructional Technology Facilitator at J.N. Fries STEM Middle school, has been named assistant principal at Mount Pleasant Elementary School in a position created by the school's growth.

Prior to joining Cabarrus County Schools, Roberts served as an English/Language Arts teacher, a school director, and an adjunct professor.

Roberts holds a bachelor's degree and a master's degree from Georgia College and State University.