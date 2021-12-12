Taylor Foley crowned Miss Cabarrus County

The annual Miss Cabarrus County Scholarship Program was held Dec. 4 at Kannapolis Middle School. Taylor Foley was crowned Miss Cabarrus County 2022.
Taylor is the daughter of Phillip and Lisa Foley. She is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte with a B.S. degree in communication studies and political science.
Taylor performed a vocal performance of “Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again” from “Phantom of the Opera” and she will be promoting her platform, Her Hive-Beeing the Change, over the next year of her reign.
Heather Young was crowned Cabarrus County’s Outstanding Teen 2022. She is the daughter of Danny and Sandy Young. Heather performed a lyrical/acro number to “Rise up.” The platform that Heather will be promoting is Chasing the Horizon, Childhood Cancer and Awareness.
The competition included a private interview as well as competitions for fitness, talent, evening wear and an on-stage question. Taylor Foley won Talent in the Miss division and was also awarded Miss Congeniality.
In the Outstanding Teen division, Heather Young won Talent and she also won the Lifestyle & Physical Fitness award. Savannah Royals was awarded Miss Congeniality for the Outstanding Teen division.
The newly crowned queens will now begin preparing for the Miss North Carolina and the North Carolina’s Outstanding Teen competitions, which will be held in June. The winners from those competitions will advance to compete in the Miss America and America’s Outstanding Teen Competitions.
The Cabarrus County Carolina Princesses participated in production numbers during the competition. Cabarrus County Carolina Princesses were Josie Lynn Efird, Morgan Clements, Aubree Young, Olivia Warfford, Choe Henrickson, Lindsay Honeycutt, Madelyn Morgan, Piper Morgan and Kinsleigh Troutman.
The Miss Cabarrus County competition is led by co-executive directors Brittany Sides and Susan Watkins. For more information, go to www.misscabarruscounty.com.