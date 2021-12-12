Taylor Foley crowned Miss Cabarrus County

The annual Miss Cabarrus County Scholarship Program was held Dec. 4 at Kannapolis Middle School. Taylor Foley was crowned Miss Cabarrus County 2022.

Taylor is the daughter of Phillip and Lisa Foley. She is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte with a B.S. degree in communication studies and political science.

Taylor performed a vocal performance of “Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again” from “Phantom of the Opera” and she will be promoting her platform, Her Hive-Beeing the Change, over the next year of her reign.

Heather Young was crowned Cabarrus County’s Outstanding Teen 2022. She is the daughter of Danny and Sandy Young. Heather performed a lyrical/acro number to “Rise up.” The platform that Heather will be promoting is Chasing the Horizon, Childhood Cancer and Awareness.

The competition included a private interview as well as competitions for fitness, talent, evening wear and an on-stage question. Taylor Foley won Talent in the Miss division and was also awarded Miss Congeniality.