Teague wins Harrisburg Mayor's race over Sciascia

cHARRSBURG - Political newcomer Jennifer Teague ousted incumbent Steve Sciascia from the Harrisburg mayoral seat Tuesday night.

With more than a 300-votes margin, Teague took the lead with 1,672 votes as of Tuesday evening. Sciascia received 1,331 votes. Results are unofficial until the Cabarrus Board of Elections canvas and certification on Tuesday, Nov. 9.

Sciascia has served as mayor for the Town of Harrisburg since his election in 2013. Before that, he was a town council member. His term as mayor will expire in December.

Teague has 20 years of experience working in HR, and she currently runs a skincare business. She also served on the parent teachers association and organization at the Harrisburg Elementary School and at the Hickory Ridge Middle School for over ten years.

