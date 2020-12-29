The art of the pivot; looking back on 2020

For everyone on the planet, 2020 began as planned.

For us at the Cabarrus Arts Council, too. In January, February and the beginning of March, the Davis Theatre was packed with audiences who came to see The Black Market Trust, Jim Avett and Friends, Davina and the Vagabonds and Melinda Doolittle. The Galleries featured two exhibitions during those months: the final weeks of Clay: Woodfire NC eventually made way in February for Tone, a new exhibition of photography. Neither exhibition was lonely for visitors during those months. Guests also turned up for A Closer Look, our series that brings exhibition artists together with art admirers who want to learn more about them and their work.

In the Davis Theatre, Opera Xpress staged a production of The Ugly Duckling for young children. Families also gathered around the creation stations in The Galleries during two different Family Days. Art on Tap, our group 20-40 year olds held its annual Craft Beer and Clay event. Art Walk, though chilly, brought people into downtown to shop, dine and visit local makers on our front lawn.

And then COVID.