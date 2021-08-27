The Cabarrus Center launches retail lab program

CONCORD– The Cabarrus Center is accepting applications for The Retail Lab—a brand new program created to address the complexities and sometimes daunting nature of starting and operating a retail establishment.

The Retail Lab will serve existing or prospective retail business owners in Cabarrus and Rowan counties. It is an application-based, six-week immersive boot camp, followed by an opportunity for new retailers to test their concept in a pop-up retail space for six months.

The boot camp will run from Oct. 6 through Nov. 10 on Wednesdays from 6pm-8pm at the Cabarrus Center in downtown Concord. Applications are open and will be accepted through September 24.

Following completion of the Boot Camp, participants will be given the opportunity to pitch to the Cabarrus Entrepreneurship Council for use of local pop-up retail spaces and available grant funding. The Cabarrus Center is seeking additional building owners in Cabarrus and Rowan counties that are willing to host a temporary retail pop-up in their space.

