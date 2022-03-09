The Chamber celebrates small businesses, announces new strategic plan

CONCORD — The Chamber, Leading Business in Cabarrus hosted their sold-out Annual Meeting at Great Wolf Lodge with over 300 members and guests attending Friday, March 4.
The meeting recognized 2021 Chamber Chair Dana Ritchie, vice president, Pinnacle Financial Partners, for her service, and she recapped The Chamber’s accomplishments. She passed the gavel to 2022 Chamber Chair Chad Tarlton, vice president, Uwharrie Bank.
In 2022, The Chamber welcomed 80 new members, held 26 ribbon cuttings, hosted 30 events and graduated 36 Leadership Cabarrus alumni. Additionally, through their public policy work, they lead a coalition of 40 chambers in North Carolina to advocate for the deductibility of expenses paid for with Paycheck Protection Program loans at the state level, resulting in substantial state tax savings that passed in this year’s budget. The Chamber also led that coalition to advocate for additional federal stimulus to aid businesses dealing with lingering pandemic impacts, and the US Congress passed it. They supported energy legislation that became law to control carbon emissions, modernize the grid and keep energy prices as affordable as ever.
The Chamber’s new strategic plan centers on workforce development, diversity and inclusion and member engagement.
“As I know all businesses did following impacts from the pandemic, The Chamber needed to assess where we were as an organization, where we wanted to go, and the best path forward,” said Barbi Jones, executive director, The Chamber. “We knew going through COVID, our primary driver was to provide information and resources to keep businesses open and employees safe. We worked closely with our great partners at Cabarrus Health Alliance and Atrium Health to ensure businesses knew what was going on and where to go to get the resources they needed.”
The Chamber began an arduous strategic planning process in June 2021 that was completed and approved by their board of directors in December. Their new mission statement is “To connect, convene and champion a thriving business community in Cabarrus County.” The new vision statement is “A Chamber that catalyzes a growing, diverse business community to create economic opportunity for all.”
Goal pillars are:
- Drive policy change and community investment in workforce development
- Grow our membership to better reflect the breadth and diversity of Cabarrus County
- Increase member connection and engagement
- Strengthen our organizational and financial capacity
“We gained great insight into the needs of our members and community through the stakeholder research that informed our strategic plan,” said Charlton. “We have countless current and future opportunities with the development at The Grounds at Concord and growth within our own existing industries. Our strategic plan addresses the pain points that our members see in their businesses of all sizes, as well as helping to ensure that this rising tide lifts all ships.”
As a first step to help address workforce challenges, The Chamber began a Workforce Development Committee earlier this month that represents 45 businesses of all sizes and industries with the goal of convening partners to help address short-term and long-term workforce opportunities. The committee’s first initiative is to help educate and support FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) completion by high school students to help them recognize the financial resources available to them to complete postsecondary education.
“Last year, over $7 million was left on the table for federal financial aid,” said Jones. “We need our families to understand that in addition to traditional four-year college programs, there are many other options from certifications, credentials, and short-term learning programs that can be paid for through this federal aid and state money. These studies can greatly impact the career trajectory and long-term earnings of students, and there are people who can help them complete these applications.”
The Annual Meeting also serves as a time for The Chamber to honor five businesses and individuals in various categories. This year’s winners are:
- Small Business of the Year Award, sponsored by F&M Bank – CK Select Realty
- Nonprofit of the Year Award, sponsored by Uwharrie Bank – Present Age Ministries
- New Business of the Year, sponsored by Pinnacle Financial Partners – Tastebuds Popcorn of Concord
- Community Impact Award, sponsored by Atrium Health – Market Street Studios
- Duke Energy Citizenship and Service Award – Dr. Allen Dobson
To make the day even more special for the award recipients, Congressman Richard Hudson presented each of them with printed and framed copies of his Extension of Remarks that he had made earlier in the week on the House of Representatives floor. Those remarks were entered into the official Congressional Record and kept in the Archives forever.