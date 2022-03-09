The Chamber celebrates small businesses, announces new strategic plan

CONCORD — The Chamber, Leading Business in Cabarrus hosted their sold-out Annual Meeting at Great Wolf Lodge with over 300 members and guests attending Friday, March 4.

The meeting recognized 2021 Chamber Chair Dana Ritchie, vice president, Pinnacle Financial Partners, for her service, and she recapped The Chamber’s accomplishments. She passed the gavel to 2022 Chamber Chair Chad Tarlton, vice president, Uwharrie Bank.

In 2022, The Chamber welcomed 80 new members, held 26 ribbon cuttings, hosted 30 events and graduated 36 Leadership Cabarrus alumni. Additionally, through their public policy work, they lead a coalition of 40 chambers in North Carolina to advocate for the deductibility of expenses paid for with Paycheck Protection Program loans at the state level, resulting in substantial state tax savings that passed in this year’s budget. The Chamber also led that coalition to advocate for additional federal stimulus to aid businesses dealing with lingering pandemic impacts, and the US Congress passed it. They supported energy legislation that became law to control carbon emissions, modernize the grid and keep energy prices as affordable as ever.

The Chamber’s new strategic plan centers on workforce development, diversity and inclusion and member engagement.