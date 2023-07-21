Filing closed at noon Friday, July 21, for municipal races across Cabarrus County. Election day is Nov. 7.

This year voters will be required to show an ID before voting.

Two unopposed, two contested in Concord

Four Concord City Council incumbents filed for reelection: Andy Langford (District 1); Brian King (District 2); Jennifer Parsley Hubbard (District 6) and John Sweat Jr. (District 7).

Two challengers filed for the Concord District 2 seat held by King. Jack Lambert, who announced his candidacy months ago, filed along with Lori Clay.

Tyler Norris is challenging Langford for the District 1 spot.

Concord's council operated on a district system, but voters throughout the city vote in each district race.

Six candidates in Kannapolis

In Kannapolis, three challengers filed to run for City Council. They were: Holden Sides, Milton Smith and Jayne Williams.

Incumbents up for re-election in Kannapolis are Darrell Jackson, Tom Kincaid and Ryan Dayvault.

Kannapolis races are at-large and the top three vote-getters take the seats.

Crowded field in Harrisburg

Three of four incumbents in Harrisburg filed for reelection: Rodney Dellinger, Ian Patrick and Ron Smith.

Councilman Rick Russo is not seeking another four-year term.

The challengers are Crystal Anderson, Wendell Fant, Chris Faw, Latrecia Glover, Justin Hagler and Robin Torrence.

Town council seats in Harrisburg are at-large.

Mayor's race in Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant Mayor Del Eudy is being challenged for the position by Tony Lapish.

Eudy was unopposed when he sought reelection in 2019.

Town commissioners Steven Dixon and Justin Simpson are unopposed.

Trend continues in Midland

Midland Mayor Pro Tem Darren Hartsell and Councilman Allen Burnette will face no opposition in the 2023 municipal election this fall. Both are running unopposed. This follows Mayor John Crump, Councilman Rich Wise, and Councilman Mike Tallent running unopposed in both the 2017 and 2021 municipal elections.

Midland, incorporated in 2000, previously saw contested elections every term for almost two decades until Crump, Wise, and Tallent first ran unopposed in 2017.

Burnette, a Midland native, previously served as the longtime Fire Chief of Midland Fire and Rescue. He retired after devoting 41 years of his life to the fire service in southern Cabarrus County.

Hartsell is a successful local businessman who also serves as an award-winning Masonry Teacher at Jay. M. Robinson High School where he was named the North Carolina Construction Trade Teacher of the Year along with receiving the Cabarrus County Impact Through Education Award.

Midland’s population has almost doubled since incorporating in year 2000, growing from 2,562 people to 4,974 people. There is currently $605M in approved projects within the town’s development pipeline, which include commercial, industrial, and residential investments. The town, through its future land use plan, has focused on controlled smart growth so that the Midland community does not lose its rural charm despite facing unrelenting development pressures due to being located 2.5 miles from the Charlotte city limits.

Midland also has the lowest tax rate of any municipality within Cabarrus County at 22 cents per $100 in valuation. The town is currently installing sewer along HWY 24/27 to attract retail development for its citizens. The town also completed improvements at Rob Wallace Park, including a protected pedestrian crosswalk and Veterans and First Responder Memorial.