The first COVID-19 vaccination clinic for kids a success

The Cabarrus Health Alliance held the first COVID-19 vaccination clinic for kids ages 5 to 11 Tuesday evening.
Jayna, Erica and Joshua were some of the first children to receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at CHA's first pediatric clinic Tuesday, according to a post on Facebook by the health agency.
The infection rates have been declining, with the test positivity standing at 5.6% and the number of active cases in Cabarrus County at 593, according to figures released Wednesday by CHA.
Officials said precautions should still be taken and that the best way to fight COVID-19 is to get vaccinated.
