The first COVID-19 vaccination clinic for kids a success
The first COVID-19 vaccination clinic for kids a success

CHA gave plenty of support to the first kids getting COVID-19 vaccinations.

 Cabarrus Health Alliance

The Cabarrus Health Alliance held the first COVID-19 vaccination clinic for kids ages 5 to 11 Tuesday evening.

Jayna, Erica and Joshua were some of the first children to receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at CHA's first pediatric clinic Tuesday, according to a post on Facebook by the health agency.

"Exciting, hopeful and safe!” were the words the CHA vaccine team, kids and families used to describe the clinic.

The first COVID-19 vaccination clinic for children was held Tuesday evening by the Cabarrus Health Alliance.

The infection rates have been declining, with the test positivity standing at 5.6% and the number of active cases in Cabarrus County at 593, according to figures released Wednesday by CHA.

Cabarrus COVID numbers

The local numbers as of Wednesday.

Officials said precautions should still be taken and that the best way to fight COVID-19 is to get vaccinated.

