"The perfect show": musicals are back at A.L. Brown High School

KANNAPOLIS — After a four-year-long hiatus, musical productions are officially back at A.L. Brown High School, and the program's revitalization opened with a stunning performance.

Theater teacher Jordan Correll joined the A.L. Brown team in 2020 with a very specific goal.

"I knew when I got here I wanted to revive the musical," Correll said. "Obviously that could not happen last year. But this year, there was an expectation that we all do a musical."

And that expectation manifested into the vibrant performance of "Once on this Island" this past weekend from May 5-7.

While the school only got the rights to perform the play earlier this school year, Correll has been hoping to direct this production since April of 2020. And he has a good reason.

"This musical was all about story telling, which is something I love about theater," he explained. "It is a group of people getting together with a common goal and vision to tell a story to however many people show up. Whether you are performing a show for 2,000 people or one small girl, which is a song in the show and what the show is about — it is why you are telling the story and how you are telling the story and the meaning behind it. The whole show revolves around this group of people telling a story to this little girl who is frightened because of a thunderstorm. It was the perfect show to do at this time and a great way to revitalize the program. It's such a celebration of life. "

Correll has been working with culinary teacher Tyler Williams on all theater performances at the school this year — which was a first for Williams. The show was also perfect, Williams said, for the students at A.L. Brown.

"Students getting to see themselves in roles is really important. We have been able to watch these kids absolutely blossom even just since costumes and lighting finally happened," Williams said.

While Correll hoped this school year would be the year, it was a bit up in the air for a while as to whether a musical would happen. And even once he got the greenlight, the hurdles kept coming.

Correll and Williams worked together on two smaller productions in the fall that ran about 35 and 45 minutes in the school's black box theater. Those performances won state and regional awards. But the musical would run 75 minutes in the Kannapolis Performing Arts Center — a slightly bigger production.

They held three donut fund raisers throughout the year to help fund the show for things like show rights, set pieces and costumes.

And there was one more hurdle to jump before the show could become a reality. First, the school hasn't seen a musical production since 2018, Correll said, and the musical he chose isn't exactly well known.

He and other arts teachers got to work starting a buzz earlier in the year. Correll asked teachers to play clips in their classrooms of the 2018 Tony Awards that showed performances of "Once on this Island". And it worked. Around February, Correll started to have students pop up in his classroom to audition for the musical.

The play was cast mid-February with about 20 people and six working on tech. But then another hurdle showed up. This was the first time many of the students had ever been in a musical.

"It is so much more work than smaller productions like what we had been doing," Williams said. "Those were in our black box theater. This is in the KPAC, which is a lot bigger. It is a bigger stage and there were 14 songs. We tried to tell them it was going to be a lot of work. I don't know if they knew going in initially how much work it was going to be."

They rehearsed every week, splitting the rehearsal dates up by music, blocking and choreography.

"For a lot of kids, that was probably the hardest thing," Williams said. "But our choreography teacher is incredibly talented. She does all of the choreography for our dance shows here, and she is a TopCat for the Panthers and she works at a dance studio. She really helped these kids."

And that was a major theme throughout the revival of the musical program: people coming together. The whole school was involved in bringing it back to life.

The chorus teacher and band director helped the cast learn the 14 songs. The carpentry and art classes helped put together the sets. And Williams' culinary class ran concessions and planned a full Haitian-inspired menu for the cast party.

And that rallying, fueled the cast, crew and the show's directors into the bright and vivid performance that set the school abuzz over the weekend.

"We have received a lot of feedback from teachers saying they haven't seen a production like this here in years," Williams said. "We got an email from one of the teachers that came the other night that said this is the best production she has ever seen at the school."

Correll had a full-circle moment when his former-community theater director came to see the show.

"He spoke to me and he said after a while, he forgot he was watching a high school show. It just seemed that professional," Correll said.

Now that the show is over, students are already asking Correll what next year's production will be. And while he isn't pulling up Tony Award clips in the classroom yet, he wants the school's spring musical to be something the students and even the community look forward to every year.

"I want to keep it going," he said. "It is pretty standard that in most high schools there is a spring musical. The goal is to keep making it something to be proud of, something the kids can be proud of. I would love to get more of the Kannapolis community in to see these shows."

Before the final show Saturday evening, Correll was writing letters to the seniors in the cast. As he finished a letter, he said the best part about watching the school's musical program come back to life has been the kids.

"The students have come so far," he said. "For a lot of them, this was their first musical ever. They do amazing things every single day."

Williams echoed that same sentiment as he sifted through scripts looking for quotes to go into the letters.

"We are so incredibly lucky to be able to work with students that have a passion for acting, a passion for creating that is unparalleled," he said. "But I'm immensely proud of Jordan and the kids for making all of this happen."