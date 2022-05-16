The results are in: Jiggy with the Piggy winners anounced

KANNAPOLIS – Kansas City Barbeque judges spent Saturday very carefully judging over teams from six states who competed in the categories of chicken, ribs, pork and brisket at the Jiggy with the Piggy Festival in Kannapolis.

Judges, from several states, chose the winners based on taste, appearance and tenderness.

CBF Que from Marshville, N.C. was named the Grand Champion of the event and won $1,250. The Reserve Champion is Chunky BBQ from Harrisburg, P.A. and they took home $1,000.

The Top Ten is listed below:

Grand Champion: CBF Que (Paula and Jeff Lee)

Reserve Champion: Chunky BBQ (Stephanie & John Shirey)

3rd – Muttley Crew BBQ from Apex, N.C.

4th – Redneck Scientific from Angier, N.C.

5th – One Eyed Pig BBQ from Union, S.C.

6th – Smokin Skullies from Goldsboro, N.C.

7th – Brother-in-Law BBQ Team from Fletcher, N.C.

8th – Good Googly Goo BBQ from Mitchellville, M.D.

9th – Lady of Q from Ramona, C.A.

10th – Pappy & Roley’s from Asheville, N.C.

First Place Chicken – Redneck Scientific from Angier, N.C.

First Place Pork Ribs – Pappy & Roley’s from Asheville, N.C.

First Place Pork – Bad Rooster from Lavonia, G.A.

First Place Brisket – Smokin Skullies from Goldsboro, N.C.

During the events hundreds of people participated in the People’s Choice Pork Contest. The public was able to buy tickets and could taste some of the best pork in the U.S. Proceeds from the ticket sales are distributed to the Kannapolis YMCA and the Kannapolis Rotary who host the events as part of the festival.

A big thank you to Smithfield for donating the meat for the events.

People’s Choice Pork Contest:

First Place – Fat Heads BBQ from Albemarle, N.C. (Pan 4)

2nd Place –Smoke & Brew from Asheboro, N.C. (Pan 15)

3rd Place – Redneck Scientific from Angier, N.C. (Pan 21)

4th Place – Good Googly Goo BBQ from Mitchellville, M. D. (Pan 44 )

5th Place – EB’s BBQ from Charlotte, N.C. (Pan 33)

6th Place – One Eyed Pig from Union, S.C. (Pan 37)

7th Place – Holt Brothers BBQ from Charlotte, N.C. (Pan 14)

8th Place –Brother-In-Law BBQ Team from Fletcher, N.C. (Pan 36)

9th Place Tie – Creekside Smokers from Hickory, N.C. (Pan 20)

9h Place Tie – Muttley Crew BBQ from Apex, N.C. (Pan 38)