The Speedway Christmas presented by Atrium Health continues this week with one of the largest drive-thru, lights-to-music events in the country features much more than just 4 million lights strung along the 3.75-mile drive-thru course. O

n top of the amazingly colorful decorations, visitors can get wrapped in the Christmas spirit with a bustling Christmas village, complete with photos with Santa, marshmallow roasting, kids’ rides, vendor displays and more. Open each Thursday through Sunday, the village also features holiday classic movies presented on the 16,000-square-foot Speedway TV.

Speedway TV, on a 16,000-square-foot screen, has brought to life a variety of holiday favorites this season.,

“Spending time with family is as much a part of the tradition of the holidays as leaving out Christmas cookies for Santa,” said Charlotte Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Greg Walter. “What better way to get into the spirit of the holidays than to pack up the family in the car, enjoy the twinkling of millions of Christmas lights and take in a holiday classic drive-in movie on one of the biggest HDTVs in the world.”

The final Queen City News Speedway Christmas Movie Nights will be Thursday-Sunday, Dec. 29-Jan. 1:with “Home Alone,” presented by Coca-Cola Consolidated

Speedway Christmas features more than 4 million captivating LED lights along a 3.75-mile course that takes guests around the legendary track, through the infield and under the concourse. These lights will be synchronized to the cheerful Christmas music that guests can sing-along to through their car radio as they drive through this epic show.

The Speedway Christmas continues nightly through Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. For more information and tickets visit CharlotteMotorSpeedway.com/events.