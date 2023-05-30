Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

MOUNT PLEASANT - In 1945, John Albert Hayden Lingle of the US Army Air Corps was taken as a prisoner of war after his B-24, the “Jolly Duck” crash landed on a farm in Holland. After a 506-mile forced march from the western coast of the Netherlands to southern Bavaria, he arrived at Stalag VII weak, cold, hungry, injured and infested with body lice.

On Sunday, June 4 at 2:30 p.m. Lingle’s daughter, Glenda Ball of Salisbury, will share her father’s experience in a program entitled, “The B24 Jolly Duck : Past Present and Future” at the Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society in Mount Pleasant.

Her presentation will cover the events of 1945, her own trip to the Netherlands, and how the next generation, both in the U.S. and Holland, continue to honor the legacy of the Jolly Duck and her crew.

Lingle, who married the former Glenna Hurlocker of the Bear Creek community in eastern Cabarrus county, was awarded two Purple Hearts, three Bronze stars, and the Air Medal with four bronze clusters. He was one of Rowan County’s most decorated World War II veterans.

Ball said, “I especially hope that the younger generations can come and learn about this part of our history. Holland is doing a much better job than we are of making sure that children are taught about the great tragedies and wonderful victories of the Second World War. As Americans, we should take the time to know and honor the heroes in each family.”

This program is free and open to the public. It will be held in Society Hall, 1145 N. College St., Mt. Pleasant. Housed on the campus of the former Mt. Pleasant Collegiate Institute and its predecessors, Western Carolina Male Academy and North Carolina College, the Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society is a non-profit organization committed to restoring and preserving the rich history of eastern Cabarrus County.

