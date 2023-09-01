On August 28, 1963, more than 250,000 people from across the country came to Washington, D.C., to advocate for civil and economic rights for Black people.

Though there were several speakers, it was the last one, a 34-year-old Baptist preacher from Atlanta, who would forever change history with his, largely improvised, “I Have a Dream” speech.

“So even though we face the difficulties of today and tomorrow, I still have a dream,” Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. told the crowd on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. “It is a dream deeply rooted in the American dream. I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed: We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.”

To commemorate the 60th anniversary of that historic day—which helped pave the way for major federal voting rights legislation, as well as the landmark 1964 Civil Rights Act —thousands of people converged on the nation’s capital last weekend to continue fighting to make King’s dream of equality a reality for all people.

Chris Rey, who became the new president of Barber-Scotia College in July, spoke during the march, due to his role as the international president of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc., one of the nation’s oldest historically Black fraternities, founded in 1914.

“It was a surreal moment when I was walking up to the podium,” Rey told the Independent Tribune. “Knowing not only the historic moment that was taking place but knowing what actually took place, it was a lot of emotions.”

“I understood that at this point in my life and the roles that I have, it’s my time,” he continued.

‘Struggle of a lifetime’

In his short speech, a recording of which was shared with the paper, Rey invoked past civil rights giants, including A. Philip Randolph, who organized and led the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters, and former U.S. Rep. John Lewis—a close friend and mentor—who was chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) and a speaker at the 1963 march, as he spoke about the urgent threats to American democracy.

This includes governors “trying to rewrite the laws in your state because you are uncomfortable with Black history, which is American history,” Rey said. He is likely alluding to new Florida teaching standards, supported by Gov. Ron DeSantis, which will teach students that some Black people benefited from slavery because it taught them useful skills.

Rey told the audience that, contrary to what some officials may believe, “this was not a good thing for Black people as we did not benefit from slavery.”

Another concern he raised were state legislators who have been gerrymandering their electoral districts “to mute the will of the people.” He said independent redistricting commissions should be the ones to redraw the districts used in congressional and state legislative elections.

He brought up his role as president of Barber-Scotia to advocate for the importance of historically black colleges and universities (HCBUs) across the country.

“Let me be clear, HBCUs matter and they will always matter,” Rey said.

Concluding his speech, Rey told the crowd that the struggle to ensure justice and peace for all people is still very much a work in progress, though he and his fellow Phi Beta brothers will continue to make their voices heard.

“And until this nation fully recognizes the contributions of this beautiful melting pot called humanity,” he said, “we will march and we will protest because this is not the struggle of a day, this is not the struggle of a month, this is a struggle of a lifetime and the men of Phi Beta Sigma will march on.”

Just like King, Lewis and the many others who pushed for change 60 years ago, Rey told the paper he is encouraged that new voices have emerged to continue advocating for a more just society.

“I felt like this was my opportunity to make sure my generation knows that there are voices that are still pushing for them,” Rey said.