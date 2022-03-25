This Week at NCDOT: Litter Sweep, bridge dedication, DBE meetings

RALEIGH – The following are highlights from this week at the N.C. Department of Transportation. The stories below are also featured in NCDOT Now, the department's weekly newscast.

Spring Litter Sweep

We can all agree North Carolina is a great place to live and work, and it takes all of us doing our part to keep our state clean, safe and beautiful.

NCDOT wants you to join us for this year’s Spring Litter Sweep from April 16-30. Twice a year, the department asks volunteers to help remove litter from roadsides. No sign up is required; volunteers can request clean-up supplies such as trash bags, gloves, and safety vests from local NCDOT county maintenance offices.

Last year, NCDOT, volunteers and contract workers picked up more than 13 million pounds of litter across the state.

"We try to educate people to understand, 'hey, please don't throw it out, throw it in the right receptacle, so we won't have to spend the money we have to spend to pick it up.' We could use that money towards projects, toward anything and everything we have in transportation," Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette said.

For more information, go to ncdot.gov/littersweep.

Wayne County bridge dedication

A Wayne County bridge has been dedicated to a fallen state trooper. Signs honoring Trooper Nolan J. Sanders have been placed at the O’Berry Road bridge over U.S. 117 in Mount Olive.

Sanders died in March 2020 after he was involved in a single vehicle crash while he was on patrol. He was 28.

Department completes regional DBE meetings

The department has completed its third regional meeting for small, women and minority-owned businesses to learn how to compete for state transportation contracts. NCDOT met with firms in Asheville, Raleigh and Atlantic Beach.

These are just the latest meetings NCDOT has hosted for small and disadvantaged business enterprises. The department plans to host similar meetings in July. Stay tuned and visit NCDOT website.