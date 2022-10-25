 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Touch-A-Truck returns in its fourth year bigger, better than ever

  • Updated
Touch-A-Truck

This year’s Touch-A-Truck will feature a Kid’s Zone with a bounce house, bicycle safety course and the Army National Guard’s obstacle course.

 Cabarrus County Government

CONCORD – This Saturday, trucks, emergency vehicles, tractors and more will invade the midway at the Cabarrus Arena and Events Center for the fourth annual Touch-A-Truck celebration.

Touch-A-Truck

This year’s Jack O’ Lantern Jaunt Color Run 2k, which starts at 8:45 a.m., will take runners through the Touch-A-Truck event. 

The arena is also the site of this year’s Jack O’ Lantern Jaunt Color Run 2k, which starts at 8:45 a.m. The course will take participants through the Touch-A-Truck event.

In addition to the 80-plus large and ‘fun-size’ machines (yep, attendees can operate a scaled-down excavator), this year’s Touch-A-Truck will feature a Kid’s Zone with a bounce house, bicycle safety course (and opportunity to win a new helmet) and the Army National Guard’s obstacle course.

And, of course, the event is happening on October 29, which means visitors are encouraged to arrive dressed for the occasion – in Halloween costumes.

A low-sensory period will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. The full event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Touch-A-Truck

Attendees are encouraged to dress up in their Halloween costumes.

Register for the Jaunt by visiting www.runsignup.com and entering keyword Jack O’ Lantern Jaunt 2k. Pick up your race packet early at Frank Liske Park (4001 Stough Road SW, Concord) for free parking at the event.

For those just coming for Touch-A-Truck, parking is $7 (credit card only).

Get information on Touch-A-Truck and all Active Living and Parks events by following them at Facebook.com/CabCoALP.

