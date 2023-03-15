KANNAPOLIS - The City of Kannapolis announced this year’s Jiggy concert performer will be Country Music artist Travis Denning.

Denning is an upcoming star with the number one song, “After A Few” and other hits such as “David Ashley Parker from Powder Springs,” “Where That Beer’s Been,” and “Abby”.

The Jiggy Concert will be held on Friday, May 5, beginning at 7 p.m. and will be located on the horseshoe of the North Carolina Research Campus. The concert is free to attend.

Make plans to join us for the entire Jiggy with the Piggy Festival, May 4-7 in Downtown Kannapolis. For the full list of Jiggy events, visit: www.kannapolisnc.gov/jiggywiththepiggy