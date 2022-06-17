Tree falls on Kannapolis fire station during storm, no injuries

KANNAPOLIS — A tree fell on the roof of Kannapolis Fire Station 4 Thursday afternoon during the storm.

The fire station, located on Stewart Avenue, was damaged when the tree partially fell on the roof.

There was a crew of firefighters inside of the station at the tome. But no one was injured and no fire trucks were damaged.

A renovation of the station was in the beginning stages and will continue after the storm damage has been assessed. The cost of the new damage has not been assessed yet.

There has been no interruption in emergency service and Fire Station 4 crews are responding to calls.

While city police and fire departments responded to a number of calls during the thunderstorm, there were no injuries and no major damage, to any other residences or structures in the city. There are ongoing power outages reported in areas of Kannapolis.