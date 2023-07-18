HUNTERSVILLE – You’re invited to be part of something special and inspiring!

Women from all backgrounds – mothers, grandmothers, daughters, sisters, wives – will come together to say, “Yes I Can!” at the Tri It For Life Huntersville “Mock” Triathlon Sunday, Aug. 6 at the Huntersville Family Fitness & Aquatics Center, 11725 Verhoeff Road.

These triathletes-in-training will swim, bike, and run along the course they will face again at the Ramblin’ Rose Huntersville Triathlon at the same venue Sept. 17. Everyone is invited to come support these ladies as they put their training to the test.

What Is Tri It For Life?

If you haven’t heard, Tri It For Life has been around for a while. The nonprofit organization started with Charlotte OB/GYN Dr. Alyse Kelly-Jones having an idea.

In her practice, Jones would meet busy women who put family, career, and everything else first. As a busy wife and mom herself, she wanted to find a balance for her busy lifestyle and desire to be healthy. She also wanted to do a triathlon – swim, bike, and run various distances all in one day.

During this journey, she discovered the gift of spending time on herself was a gift to her family and to her career. In 2006, she sought out 100 women who had never done a triathlon. Next, she gathered friends to help “mentor” the women through a 12-week training program. These women competed together to complete the Ramblin’ Rose Sprint Triathlon in Huntersville.

These new triathletes wanted to help more women accomplish this goal, see them focus on themselves, embrace their potential, and develop healthier lifestyles while creating a sense of community. The organization became a 501©3 nonprofit in 2008, continuing the theme of nurturing women to break down self-imposed barriers while getting fit, learning new skills, and building confidence.

“Tri It For Life’s ‘secret sauce’ is not just helping women train and compete in their first triathlon, but we do this through mentorship,”says Huntersville Chapter President Michelle Boyd. “We’re going to help you over twelve weeks to get ready to swim, bike and run but you’re also going to develop lifelong friendships, an empowered sense of self, and a passion to pay it forward to new athletes.”

The Tri It For Life community is one of joy, warmth, mentorship, and encouragement. Women of all ages and experience levels are welcome to take part in an unforgettable experience.

“Get ready to push your limits and be encouraged along the way,” Boyd says. “We all have those moments where we question why we signed up to do this, or we doubt our abilities. Having a tribe of supportive women who share your dreams will lift you up, and we never leave any woman behind.”

And having fun is mandatory.

Learn more about Tri It For Life, its mission and other chapters on the Tri It For Life website.