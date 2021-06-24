TuxedoKat has spread more vibrant art in Downtown Concord

And, yes, she is aware the sculpture has gone up during Pride Month. And while the sculpture was not made specifically for Pride, Cornelius said she was glad its debut coincided.

"When we started getting into fabrication, I was hoping to get it here in time for June," she said.

Viewers are able to stand in between the columns, and when the lights are on, it is quite an optical show. Not only is the glass layered in a rainbow, but there are clear orbs dotting the front of both columns that reflect the light from the LEDS in multiple directions and give a different view of the light depending on where someone is standing.

When asked why she chose the name “Meta” for the sculpture, she said it’s a word that covers every aspect of the piece.

“I liked meta when I looked up the definition,” she said. “Meta refers to something that refers to itself, like a painter painting a portrait of themselves painting a painting.”

This sculpture also felt more personal to Cornelius.