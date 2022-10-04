Cabarrus County Schools students, teachers and staff joined the “Go Blue” effort Monday to celebrate the national World Day of Bullying Prevention! They joined students, schools and communities all over the world going BLUE together against bullying. October is National Bullying Prevention Awareness Month.
Unapologetically Kind: Rallying against bullying of all forms.
