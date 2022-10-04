 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Unapologetically Kind: Rallying against bullying of all forms.

Unapologetically Kind

Cabarrus County Schools students, teachers and staff joined the “Go Blue” effort Monday to celebrate the national World Day of Bullying Prevention! They joined students, schools, and communities all over the world going BLUE together against bullying. October is National Bullying Prevention Awareness Month.

Blue Day

Patriot KidsPlus displayed their blue to help in the campaign against bullying.
Blue Day

W.R. Odell School proudly displayed their blue on Monday to join the effort.
