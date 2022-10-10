 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Unique painted pumpkin class offered

  Updated
  • 0
Stackable pumpkins

This stackable pumpkins is one of the options in the class.

 Submitted photo

Paint your pumpkins for Halloween. Stanly Arts Guild and Gift Store in Albemarle is offering a special Halloween painting class taught by artist Sharon Matteson on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Registration is limited due to space; all supplies are included in $40.00 fee. However, if you provide your own pumpkins and embellishments, a discount will be applied. Learn how to use multi-surface paints, crackle paint, and a topcoat.

Sharon Matteson

Artist Sharon Matteson

Contact Sharon Matteson to register: smatteson@carolina.rr.com or in Sharon's Facebook Messenger. Last day to register is Thursday, Oct. 13.

The Stanly Arts Guild and Gift Store address is 330-C Second North Street, Albemarle, NC 28001. Call 704-983-4287 for more information.

