Update: Subject found dead in appartment after barricading inside

CONCORD — A man was found dead in an apartment at Summerlin at Concord Apartment Homes following an hours-long SWAT response. Officials report it was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Captain Patrick Tierney said officers recieved a request for a welfare check around 11:24 a.m. Sunday and went to the apartment complex. The person who made the request was concerned about a family member.

Gunshots were later heard coming from the back part of the apartment. At that time, SWAT was called in.

The Concord Police Department reported later Sunday afternoon that officers surrounded the apartment complex due to a barricaded subject.

The first tweet went out at 12:14 p.m. alerting the public that the entrance to the apartment complex was shut down. The apartment complex is located at Summerlake Drive SW.

The apartment building with the subject inside was evacuated and so were some surrounding buildings. Residents in other buildings were told to shelter in place. Residents were also removed from all walkways and roadways.

It was also confirmed that SWAT was on the scene.

Crisis response teams tried to make contact with the subject, officials said.

Around 4 p.m. Tierney confirmed that officers entered the apartment and found the subject dead due to an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The subject was said to be a male in his early-to-mid sixties.

Officials said police did not exchange fire with the subject and no officers were injured.

There were no hostages in the apartment, and officials said it was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.