UPDATED -Friday Five: Fried pies, more houses and lots of clutter

All that tall grass and weeds catches trash. Efforts are continuing to clean up or roadsides but it seems the more you pick up, the more people throw down.

The N.C. Department of Transportation’s crews, contractors and volunteers have collected more than 9 million pounds of litter from roadsides and are on pace to exceed the state’s record for litter collection set in 2019.

“In North Carolina, we take great pride in our natural resources, but we all have to be vigilant to keep our state beautiful,” said Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette. “We may break a record for the amount of litter we pick up along roadsides this year, but we must keep that momentum going. Everyone should do their part to help us keep North Carolina roads clean.”

That number is actually low. I saw a truckload of litter being hauled away up in McDowell County as I drove down I-40 Wednesday evening.

Boyette encouraged everyone to get involved in the 2021 Fall Litter Sweep from Sept. 11-25. To sign up for the litter sweep, go here. To learn more about the litter sweep, visit the the program’s webpage.

NCDOT officials estimate that in the late fall the agency and its partners will break the 2019 record of 10.5 million pounds collected.