UPDATED: Harrisburg Library branch closing temporarily due to water damage

HARRISBURG – The Harrisburg branch of the Cabarrus County Library System (201 Sims Pkwy.) sustained water damage on Christmas Day, resulting in a possible lengthy clean-up and forcing the temporary closure of the branch.

The damage was caused by a three-quarter-inch pipe that burst sometime on Christmas Day, officials said. The pipe was located in the facility’s attic.

The flooding was discovered late Sunday afternoon by a Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Deputy patrolling the area. A library employee had been at the facility earlier in the day to process dropped-off books and saw no sign of any issue.

On Sunday evening, County officials from multiple departments responded to the library at 201 Sims Parkway to save what property they could and begin the clean-up process.

No specific loss amount is known at this time, and it’s not known how long the library will remain closed.

The book drop boxes outside the facility remain in operation, and officials hope to offer curbside service to patrons, according to Library Director Melanie Holles. If possible, staff members will work in the building as allowed by clean-up and repairs. Otherwise, they’ll be reassigned to other locations.

All County library branches are closed for the Christmas holiday. The Concord, Mt. Pleasant, Kannapolis and Midland branches will re-open on Wednesday (Dec. 28).