USA National Miss competitor fills Blessing Boxes for National Service Day

CABARRUS COUNTY — USA National Miss competitors across the country set out for service work Saturday and Addison Williams wasn’t going to miss out.
The USA National Miss Southern Piedmont Junior Teen is still preparing for her return to the National competition this summer, but she still has a lot to do before the competition including weekly commitments like filling up Blessing Boxes around the County.
Normally, Williams — a student at Hickory Ridge High School — will hit three or four of the Boxes sponsored by 1Can placed in Concord, Kannapolis and near Harrisburg, but she had a bit tougher job on Saturday as she was asked to hit every single one of them throughout the County.
It was a more labor-intensive job, but one she was happy to do. It’s also something she looks forward to every year.
“I get to get out of my house and do some community work,” she said.
Saturday in particular was a special day for not only Williams but for USA National Miss competitors across the country. While the organization emphasizes service throughout the year, Saturday was their official National Service Day.
Every competitor across the country sets out to do something to serve their community and for Williams her service was taking care of the Blessing Boxes. She has more service work she plans to do including two projects in schools called “Fill Your Bucket” and “Leave Your Thumbprint” which encourages children to do random acts of kindness throughout their day, but Saturday was about making sure those in the community in need could get the help they’re looking for.
Williams and her family hit all of the Blessing Boxes on Saturday cleaning out some which may have gotten messy, organizing items left by people who gave and replenishing stock in every single one putting food, toiletries and drinks in each box throughout the County.
“I sometimes will go to all of them,” she said. “I went to all of them the first time we came, but today we’re going to hit all of them because of UNM Service Day.”
Blessing Boxes are placed throughout the County including at Fire Stations No. 1 (31 Church St NE, Concord) and No. 4 (1165 Warren C Coleman Blvd, Concord), and No. 5 (170 Pitts School Road), Cabarrus Health Alliance in Kannapolis (300 Mooresville Road), One Life Church in Concord (1030 Central Dr NW), zMAX Dragway in Concord (6570 Bruton Smith Blvd) and Rotary Square (120 Union St. S, Concord).
1Can is happy to accept donations from anyone in the community willing to give and they also encourage anyone who may need help to take what they need.
“The more that we can get people to help out the more families can be served,” Williams said.
She continued: “Come and donate to Blessing Boxes.”
Williams will compete for the second time this year in USA National Miss Nationals in July. She earned her bid last year after winning USA National Miss Virginia Jr. Teen 2020. This year she will go under the title of USA National Miss Southern Piedmont Jr Teen.