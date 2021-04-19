USA National Miss competitor fills Blessing Boxes for National Service Day

CABARRUS COUNTY — USA National Miss competitors across the country set out for service work Saturday and Addison Williams wasn’t going to miss out.

The USA National Miss Southern Piedmont Junior Teen is still preparing for her return to the National competition this summer, but she still has a lot to do before the competition including weekly commitments like filling up Blessing Boxes around the County.

Normally, Williams — a student at Hickory Ridge High School — will hit three or four of the Boxes sponsored by 1Can placed in Concord, Kannapolis and near Harrisburg, but she had a bit tougher job on Saturday as she was asked to hit every single one of them throughout the County.

It was a more labor-intensive job, but one she was happy to do. It’s also something she looks forward to every year.

“I get to get out of my house and do some community work,” she said.

Saturday in particular was a special day for not only Williams but for USA National Miss competitors across the country. While the organization emphasizes service throughout the year, Saturday was their official National Service Day.