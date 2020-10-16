Uwharrie Bank donation helps complete Cabarrus Dream Center Phase One

CONCORD — The Cabarrus Dream Center announced Thursday that the Uwharrie Bank made a considerable contribution, helping the center complete Phase One of its Construction.
The center has split up its construction into phases. Uwharrie Bank's contribution helped fully fund Phase One, which is scheduled for completion February 2021 at the latest. For this phase, Cooperative Christian Ministries is planned to move some of its services into the Dream Center. Phase Two will hopefully start after Phase One's completion.
Affirming its commitment to the citizens and businesses in Cabarrus County, Uwharrie Bank has made a significant contribution to the Cabarrus Dream Center project. Uwharrie Bank Vice Chair Vernon Russell and Market President Pat Horton recently made the commitment to Outreach Pastor Gwen Stowers of Multiply Church who is overseeing the Cabarrus Dream Center. “I have been so impressed with Uwharrie Bank’s love of our community and its people. The bank’s support for the Cabarrus Dream Center is vital in helping us serve the underserved by bringing many needed resources into one centralized location. We are so grateful for this significant commitment,” stated Pastor Stowers.
The bank’s gift will support the upfit of the Dream Center, a place where individuals and families with serious challenges can find assistance and support. Vice Chair Russell commented “that, in approving the gift, the bank’s directors voiced their belief that the benefit provided to the community by the Dream Center will far exceed the amount of the gift.”
The Cabarrus Dream Center is a faith-based collaborative resource center focused on solutions that raise people from poverty to prosperity. Upon completion, the Dream Center will house thirteen plus ministries and agencies that will address problems and needs such as homelessness, hunger, addiction, lack of education, behavioral health, human trafficking and unplanned pregnancy. The Cabarrus Dream Center model is unique in that it brings together faith-based ministries and public agencies such as the Cabarrus Health Alliance and Cabarrus County Human Services to better serve individuals and families with serious challenges. Multiply Church is providing the space for the Dream Center at its facility known as The Village in Concord.
Those who wish to donate to the Cabarrus Dream Center can email Pastor Gwen Stowers at gstowers@multiply.church or outreach@multiply.church. They can also call 704-793-4740.
