Uwharrie Bank donation helps complete Cabarrus Dream Center Phase One

CONCORD — The Cabarrus Dream Center announced Thursday that the Uwharrie Bank made a considerable contribution, helping the center complete Phase One of its Construction.

The center has split up its construction into phases. Uwharrie Bank's contribution helped fully fund Phase One, which is scheduled for completion February 2021 at the latest. For this phase, Cooperative Christian Ministries is planned to move some of its services into the Dream Center. Phase Two will hopefully start after Phase One's completion.

Affirming its commitment to the citizens and businesses in Cabarrus County, Uwharrie Bank has made a significant contribution to the Cabarrus Dream Center project. Uwharrie Bank Vice Chair Vernon Russell and Market President Pat Horton recently made the commitment to Outreach Pastor Gwen Stowers of Multiply Church who is overseeing the Cabarrus Dream Center. “I have been so impressed with Uwharrie Bank’s love of our community and its people. The bank’s support for the Cabarrus Dream Center is vital in helping us serve the underserved by bringing many needed resources into one centralized location. We are so grateful for this significant commitment,” stated Pastor Stowers.