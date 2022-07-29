Verla Horton: WWII ‘s Greatest Generation

Verla Drake Horton of Concord recently celebrated her 100th birthday. She was born Feb. 2, 1922, in Union County to Melissa and Charlie J. Drake. Verla was number five of seven children that the Drakes reared in a rural setting near Monroe, North Carolina.

On May 7, 1942, Verla married Vance Horton and, within four months, he was inducted into the United States Army’s Medical Corps. The Hortons’ first child, Mary Elizabeth, was subsequently born on April 8, 1943.

While stationed in Texas, Private Horton was unable to secure a military leave to visit his wife and newly born daughter in Concord. Moreover, he was eventually transported by ship — on the Queen Elizabeth I — to England in June 1943 without ever having met his daughter. It would be 2½ long years spent in London, England, before Sergeant Horton would ever see his wife, Verla, and his daughter.

Hence, Verla and Vance, who were married for 57 years prior to Mr. Horton’s death in January 1999, were solid members of World War II’s greatest generation ever.

Verla worked in the textile industry for many years and was employed by both Cannon Mills and Randolph Mills in Concord as a weaver. She is an active member of Friendship Baptist Church and thoroughly enjoys all fellowship activities. Spending time with family, completing picture puzzles, caring for her four cats, cooking, and maintaining her home make Verla’s days pleasurable.

Vance and Verla had four children: Mary Elizabeth, Vance Jr., Patricia Ann and the late Ricky Dale. Additionally, Verla has six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Lastly, as a member of World War II’s greatest generation, in her opinion, Verla believes her most significant accomplishment is her family.