Vernon Russell awarded the Liberty Bell honor

Vernon Alexis Russell, a well respected attorney at law in Concord, won the Liberty Bell Award for 2022, according to a press release from the Cabarrus County Bar Association (CCBA).

Russell received the award for his 40-plus years of honorable legal service to his home town of Concord. He now stands with other giants of the legal profession in the area, having been recognized for a lifetime of dedicated service.

He is a 1974 graduate of Concord High School, 1978 graduate of North Carolina Central University, and a 1981 Graduate of the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill School of Law. He was licensed to practice law and admitted to the United States Federal District Court, Middle and Western Districts for North Carolina in 1981. He began his legal career with Legal Services of Cabarrus County, N.C. and is now the proprietor of Vernon A. Russell Attorney at Law, PLLC at 29 Church Street, SE, Concord.

Attorney Russell is an accomplished civil and criminal trial litigator and has a reputation for handling problem cases. With the support of his exceptional staff, Sara Soto, Ana Rankin, and Edith Russell, he has earned the respect of our rich diverse population. He has successfully handled many significant civil plus felony and misdemeanor criminal matters, including capital and non-capital murder, felony sex offenses, and driving while impaired cases. He receives referrals from many respected lawyers and professionals.

CCBA said his advice is often sought from colleagues and other professionals, and he is a former member of the North Carolina State Bar Ethics Committee. He believes that his faith in God together with legal scholarship are his greatest assets. He prides himself on researching and understanding principals underlying legal concepts and opinions and effectively transforming that knowledge to power in his communications with judges, juries, and witnesses.

Russell is one of the last “old timers” who conducts his own research, interviews witnesses on his own and prepares every angle that may come up in a trial. He is the consummate professional.

According to the CCBA, he knows we are our brother’s keeper and has dedicated full commitment to his Concord, Cabarrus County community. He was instrumental in the release of Ronnie Long who was wrongfully convicted in Cabarrus County and spent 44 years in prison. He is also known for his stellar representation of a 23 year old career public school teacher. The teacher was improperly charged with sex offenses against his female students. The case resulted in an acquittal.

The CCBA awards committee said Vernon Russell met the criteria for selecting a recipient of the Liberty Bell Award as follows:

1. He has promoted better understanding of the law by educating hundreds of clients during civil and criminal trial matters. He has also educated scores of other attorneys.

2. He has encouraged a greater respect for law and courts by remaining a stickler for precisely following the law and avoiding shortcuts. He has taught proper legal and ethical practices to other attorneys in continuing legal education seminars for many years.

3. He has stimulated a sense of civic responsibility by being that “honest lawyer” who will not bend the law for the sake of expediency.

4. He is active in his church. He also treats every person with great respect and dignity both in and out of his law practice.

5. He has contributed to good government and community by being the “honest and steady man” who places accuracy ahead of quick work for a quick buck.

His community involvement covers many areas of community life:

• Barber Scotia College (past Board Chair and Legal Counsel)

• Cabarrus Community Corrections

• Cabarrus County Foundation Board

• Logan Daycare, Inc.

• Cabarrus Bank and Trust (past Board Chairman)

• Uwharrie Capital Corporation (current Board Chairman)

• Cabarrus County Board of Health

• Cabarrus County Blue Ribbon Committee

• North Carolina and Cabarrus County Bar Association

• North Carolina State Bar Disciplinary Committee

• North Carolina Advocates for Justice (formerly North Carolina Academy of Trial Lawyers)

• Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Phi Chi Chapter, Concord

Russell is a native of Concord, the son of Mary Love Russell and Samuel F. Russell, Sr. He is a member of First Congregational United Church of Christ where he serves in the Brotherhood Men’s Fellowship and the Men’s Choir. He has one brother, Reverend S. Franklin Russell, II, Pastor of Meyers Tabernacle AME Zion, Charlotte, NC. Vernon is married to the former Edith Bridges, and they make their home in Kannapolis.

The Cabarrus County Bar wishes to express its gratitude to Vernon for his many years of service to his clients, his community and to his fellow members of the legal profession. Above all else, Vernon made us proud to be fellow attorneys.