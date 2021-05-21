Veterans group honors Cabarrus Funeral, Maggie Davis

The Cabarrus County Veterans Honor Guard presented Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery with a Distinguished Service Award for their work with veterans and their families.

“Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery goes above and beyond for our vets and their families” said Charlie Reich, member of the Honor Guard. “From working with them when making their own end-of-life arrangements to ensuring they receive the highest quality care, guidance, and benefits when the time comes for a funeral or burial, our veterans are in the best hands with this organization.”

Family Services Counselor, Maggie Davis, also received her own special Distinguished Service Award from the Honor Guard who cited her work as 'going above and beyond' in her care for our veterans.

Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery also hosted a free veterans’ breakfast and mini-seminar on Thursday, May 20, and provides these types of events to help military and first responders understand their options and the benefits available to them when making end-of-life arrangements.

The Cabarrus County Veterans Honor Guard is seeking veterans to join their organization in order to help serve area veterans and families at funerals and special occasions. Any Cabarrus County veteran is eligible, and all are encouraged to join. To volunteer or to simply learn more, contact Bob Downer at 980-621-8735 or Charles Reich at 704-699-3268.