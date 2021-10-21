Veterans Memorial on hold as County, Midland dispute old payments

The deputies could also respond to calls in the patrol zone surrounding Midland and provide backup throughout the county. Based off of the contract, those four deputies were required to spend 80% of their time in the town limits while on duty. The county and the town also agreed to split the costs 50-50. This usually meant the town paid for the expenses of two deputies while the county covered the other two.

In fiscal year 2017-2018, the cost for four deputies was about $270,620. Since the costs are split between the town and county, Midland would have paid about $135,310.

But following the end of that fiscal year, the town claimed that the sheriff's office was only able to provide the services of three deputies.

Paris said the town requested Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) data to see how many deputies were signed in to patrol the town for every week in that fiscal year.

For four deputies that fiscal year, there would have been 208 weeks worked in total, 52 weeks per deputy. Based off of the CAD data, there were 54 weeks of vacancies and only 154 weeks worked, Paris said.

That left weeks where there were three or less deputies signed in to patrol Midland. There were some weeks where only two deputies were signed in.