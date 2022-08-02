W.R. Odell Primary School receives a complete Learn-To-Ride Program

CONCORD– W.R. Odell Primary School received a complete Learn-To-Ride Program, including Strider® Learn-To-Ride Bikes, helmets, and curriculum from All Kids Bike®.

This program will help approximately 1,375 kindergarten students learn to ride over the next five years.

The Strider Bikes were delivered to the kindergarten physical education class at WR Odell Primary School and will be incorporated into their curriculum during the 2022-2023 school year.

All Kids Bike is a national movement on a mission to teach every child in America how to ride a bike in kindergarten PE class. Launched in 2017, ¬¬¬630 schools in 50 states are running the All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Program.

This Kindergarten PE Program includes a proven, integrative curriculum, staff training and certification, the revolutionary, child-friendly Strider Learn-To-Ride Bikes, and helmets. The fleet of dual propulsion Strider Learn-To-Ride Bikes start as balance bikes and convert to pedal bikes. All Kids Bike also offers continued support for each school to ensure everyone involved is successful for five years.

WR Odell Primary School is eager to begin the program this year. School Treasurer, Moira Calandra, who applied for the program wrote: “All Kids Bike" will offer the proper instruction of safe riding and give the students the self-confidence that they need. This program will also provide strength in gross motor skills and balance. We are thankful for “All Kids Bike” as they will give our students the confidence and independence that all children deserve.”

To learn more about All Kids Bike, visit www.allkidsbike.org.

All Kids Bike is a national movement led by the Strider Education Foundation to place Kindergarten PE Learn-To-Ride Programs into public schools for free, using donations from individuals, businesses, and organizations.