Wallet lost in N.C. has incredible journey home

Stancil asked him to describe the wallet's contents. Satisfied he was the owner, she grabbed a small Christmas box from her home, put the wallet inside it and mailed it to South Glen Falls, N.Y.

“It was a late Christmas present," Stancil said.

When the box arrived in early January, Curri immediately pried open the leather folds. The cash that had been in the wallet was now gone. No matter, he thought. It probably blew away when he drove back onto I-95 on that day so long ago.

The important items were still there, in between the seams.

One was a handwritten paper heart cutout from his wife. “A hug & a kiss for you," it read.

The second was a personal note and a signed photo from 2008 of his mother, Theta Swinton Curri. She passed away in 2016.

“The money and the other stuff didn't matter," Curri said. “But everything else was irreplaceable."

No thanks necessary

Liverman and Stancil were content not to seek any publicity for doing their jobs.