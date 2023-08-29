The Concord area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 73% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 29, 2023 in Concord, NC
