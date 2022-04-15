WeBuild to break ground on affordable housing project this summer

CONCORD — WeBuild is hoping to see construction on 50–60 affordable housing units in the next two years, and now it has the funding to do it.

The Concord City Council approved a $1 million contribution from the city's affordable housing revolving fund to WeBuild. This is the largest contribution to the nonprofit out of the city's affordable housing fund since WeBuild was founded. Originally, WeBuild was founded under the name Concord Family Enrichment Association.

This isn’t the only funds WeBuild has recently been granted to go toward this phase of projects. The City of Concord also granted the nonprofit about $5million of its American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds. Cabarrus County also marked $5 million of its ARP funds for WeBuild.

This netted $11 million will go toward acquisitioning land and constructing 50-60 units, WeBuild Chief Executive Officer Dr. Patrick C. Graham. This phase only covers a portion of the nonprofit’s goal to have 90 affordable housing units constructed in the next two years.

About 97% of those funds, he said, will go toward land acquisition and construction, the rest will go toward pre-construction costs and legal fees.

Those 50-60 units will have both single-family, muti-family and senior housing. About 75% of those units will be marked for ownership and the other 25% for rental.

Graham said WeBuild wants to ensure there is affordable rental housing in the area, even as it tries to increase ownership in certain areas of Concord.

“We want to stabilize as many neighborhoods as we can and promote wealth development and provide rental options,” Graham said.

As of now, the plan is for 30% of the units to be marked for those who fall below 60% of the area median income and the other 70% will go to those between 60% and 80% of the area median income.

WeBuild has also created a land trust to allow housing to be affordable long-term, Graham said. So far, WeBuild has purchased about 15 plots of land within the city.

A good portion of that land is in the Logan Community. As units are constructed, Graham said those in the area where the housing is built, like the Logan Community, will have priority for consideration. Those in the community, zip code or census tract will get priority, he explained.

The first project to break ground will be the Lincoln Street Townhomes in the Logan Community. This project will construct 26 townhomes on Lincoln Street, all of which will be for ownership. Graham said that was intentional.

“The ownership rate in Logan is so low. We wanted to increase ownership to create more stability,” he said.

WeBuild is also working with the Logan Community Center to create an ownership and financial preparation course for those interested in purchasing.

The project will construct about 11 one and two bedroom units.

“This will provide more senior housing, which is needed. Many seniors fall below the 50 percent AMI threshold. A lot of our seniors are on a fixed income,” Graham said.

As groundbreaking draws near, one hurdle for the project is keeping construction costs affordable. The city and Cabarrus County have seen how market prices have raised construction costs for projects in the past year. Graham said WeBuild is experiencing those same issues.

“We are going to have to find ways for affordable housing developers like ourselves to have some advantages because all of the advantages go to the for-profit entities in this environment. They can afford to take on some of the higher costs of construction because the housing market is so high,” he said. “We base the sale or rent of the homes purely on the incomes of the people who need it. So no matter what it costs us to build, that is all we charge.”

The Lincoln Street Townhomes project is expected to break ground around July of this year and will be the first construction project in this phase.